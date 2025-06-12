Autoimmune Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2025: Comprehensive Analysis Of 943 Autoimmune Licensing Deals (2016-2025) Across 30+ Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 2025 report on Autoimmune Collaboration & Licensing Deals analyzes 943 agreements from 2016-2025, covering over 30 diseases including MS, RA, lupus, and Crohn's. Access deal terms, financials, and SEC contracts for top biopharma partnerships. A must-have for benchmarking, due diligence, and strategic planning in autoimmune R&D and commercialization.

Dublin, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the autoimmune deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 943 autoimmune deals from 2016 to 2025.

The report includes coverage of the following autoimmune diseases:

Multiple sclerosis, Restless leg syndrome, Dermatitis, Eczema, Alopecia, Psoriasis, Celiac disease, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Glomerulonephritis, Endometriosis, Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Neutropenia, Graft versus host disease, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, Addison's disease, Diabetes Type 1, Ankylosing spondylitis, Juvenile arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Uveitis, Narcolepsy, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Sarcoidosis, Meniere's disease, and other autoimmune disorders.

The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters provide a valuable orientation to autoimmune dealmaking, beginning with an introduction in Chapter 1. Chapter 2 delves into trends within autoimmune dealmaking, offering a comprehensive analysis. The subsequent chapters provide detailed insights, covering the financial aspects of deals (Chapter 3), reviewing top active companies (Chapter 4), examining notable signed deals (Chapter 5), and presenting a directory organized by therapeutic target (Chapter 6).

The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in autoimmune deal making since 2016.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:



Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse autoimmune collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time

Report Scope

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of autoimmune trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:



Trends in autoimmune dealmaking in the biopharma industry

Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure

Directory of autoimmune deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology

The leading autoimmune deals by value Most active autoimmune licensing dealmakers

In Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area Technology type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.

Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:



What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in autoimmune dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Autoimmune deals over the years

2.3. Autoimmune deals by deal type

2.4. Autoimmune deals by industry sector

2.5. Autoimmune deals by stage of development

2.6. Autoimmune deals by technology type

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for autoimmune deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for autoimmune deals

3.3. Autoimmune deal headline values

3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments

3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments

3.6. Autoimmune deal royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading autoimmune dealmakers and deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in autoimmune dealmaking

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in autoimmune

4.4. Top autoimmune deals by value

Chapter 5 - Autoimmune deal contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by autoimmune therapeutic target

Deal Directory



Deal Directory - Autoimmune deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2025 Deal Directory - Autoimmune deals by technology type 2016 to 2025

