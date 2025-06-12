Autoimmune Collaboration And Licensing Deals Report 2025: Comprehensive Analysis Of 943 Autoimmune Licensing Deals (2016-2025) Across 30+ Diseases
Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the autoimmune deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.
Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of 943 autoimmune deals from 2016 to 2025.
The report includes coverage of the following autoimmune diseases:
Multiple sclerosis, Restless leg syndrome, Dermatitis, Eczema, Alopecia, Psoriasis, Celiac disease, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Glomerulonephritis, Endometriosis, Immune thrombocytopenic purpura, Neutropenia, Graft versus host disease, Scleroderma, Systemic lupus erythematosus, Addison's disease, Diabetes Type 1, Ankylosing spondylitis, Juvenile arthritis, Psoriatic arthritis, Rheumatoid arthritis, Uveitis, Narcolepsy, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Sarcoidosis, Meniere's disease, and other autoimmune disorders.
The report provides access to deal payment terms as announced between the parties. This data provides useful insight into the payment and other deal terms.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered and rights transferred - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of collaboration and licensing deals announced since 2016 as recorded in the Current Agreements deals and alliances database, including financial terms where available, plus links to online copies of actual licensing contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
The initial chapters provide a valuable orientation to autoimmune dealmaking, beginning with an introduction in Chapter 1. Chapter 2 delves into trends within autoimmune dealmaking, offering a comprehensive analysis. The subsequent chapters provide detailed insights, covering the financial aspects of deals (Chapter 3), reviewing top active companies (Chapter 4), examining notable signed deals (Chapter 5), and presenting a directory organized by therapeutic target (Chapter 6).
The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in autoimmune deal making since 2016.
In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides the reader with the following key benefits:
- Understand deal trends since 2016 Browse autoimmune collaboration and licensing deals Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties Directory of deals by company A-Z, therapy focus and technology type Leading deals by value Most active dealmakers Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction Access contract documents - insights into deal structures Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies Save hundreds of hours of research time
Report Scope
Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding of autoimmune trends and structure of deals entered into by leading biopharma companies worldwide.
Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals includes:
- Trends in autoimmune dealmaking in the biopharma industry Overview of collaboration and licensing deal structure Directory of autoimmune deal records covering pharmaceutical and biotechnology The leading autoimmune deals by value Most active autoimmune licensing dealmakers
In Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals, the available deals are listed by:
- Company A-Z Headline value Therapeutic area Technology type
Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual deal record, providing easy access to each contract document where available.
Autoimmune Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides comprehensive access to available records for deals, including contract documents where available.
Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned? What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company? What exclusivity is granted? What is the payment structure for the deal? How are sales and payments audited? What is the deal term? How are the key terms of the agreement defined? How are IPRs handled and owned? Who is responsible for commercialization? Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture? How is confidentiality and publication managed? How are disputes to be resolved? Under what conditions can the deal be terminated? What happens when there is a change of ownership? What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed? Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon? Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type? Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in autoimmune dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Autoimmune deals over the years
2.3. Autoimmune deals by deal type
2.4. Autoimmune deals by industry sector
2.5. Autoimmune deals by stage of development
2.6. Autoimmune deals by technology type
Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for autoimmune deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for autoimmune deals
3.3. Autoimmune deal headline values
3.4. Autoimmune deal upfront payments
3.5. Autoimmune deal milestone payments
3.6. Autoimmune deal royalty rates
Chapter 4 - Leading autoimmune dealmakers and deals
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in autoimmune dealmaking
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in autoimmune
4.4. Top autoimmune deals by value
Chapter 5 - Autoimmune deal contract document directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Autoimmune partnering deals where contract document available
Chapter 6 - Autoimmune dealmaking by therapeutic target
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by autoimmune therapeutic target
Deal Directory
- Deal Directory - Autoimmune deals by company A-Z 2016 to 2025 Deal Directory - Autoimmune deals by technology type 2016 to 2025
A Selection of Companies Featured Include:
- AB Biosciences Abbott Laboratories Abbvie Acucela Aculys Pharma AdAlta Adhera Therapeutics Adimune Adiso Therapeutics Aditum Bio Aduro BioTech Adynxx Agility Life Sciences AimedBio Akaal Pharma Akebia Therapeutics Akouos Akston Biosciences Alex Therapeutics Alfasigma Alimentiv Alimera Sciences Alkermes Almirall AltaVoice Alvotech Amarna Therapeutics Ambiopharm Ambry Genetics Amegabiotech Amgen Amytrx Therapeutics AnaptysBio AnGes MG Anokion Anthem Bluecross AntibioTx Antidote Aptar Pharma Arbor Biotechnologies Arch Biopartners Arctic Vision Arcutis Biotherapeutics Arena Pharmaceuticals Aristea Therapeutics Ark Biosciences Aslan Pharma Aspect Biosystems Astellas Pharma Asthma UK AstraZeneca Astria Therapeutics Autolus Avacta Avalere Health Avicanna Axela Axoltis Pharma Axsome Therapeutics Azenta Life Sciences Azitra Bachem Back-A-Line Basilea Pharmaceutica Bausch & Lomb Bayer BCD Bioscience BenevolentAI Bennu Pharmaceuticals BGI Bigfoot Biomedical BinnoPharm Bio-Gate Bio-Path Bio-Rad Laboratories Bio-Techne BioClinica Biocon Biofourmis Biogen Bioqube Ventures Boehringer Ingelheim Boragen Boston Pharmaceuticals Brain Canada Brainomix Brickell Biotech Bristol-Myers Squibb C4X Discovery Cabaletta Bio Caladrius Biosciences Calliditas Therapeutics Candid Therapeutics Cantargia Cara Therapeutics CASI Pharmaceuticals Celltrion Celmatix Celsius Therapeutics Centessa Pharmaceuticals Centurion Century Therapeutics Charles River Laboratories CheckPoint Immunology Chugai Pharmaceutical Cipla Circassia Clearside Biomedical Clene Nanomedicine Cleveland Clinic ClinConnect Coeptis Therapeutics Collplant Conduit Pharmaceuticals Corrona Cosmofix Coya Therapeutics Cryostem CrystalGenomics CSL Behring Cugene Curant Health Cynata Therapeutics Cyrus Biotechnology Cytocom Daewoong Pharmaceutical Daiichi Sankyo Danuo Science Group Debiopharm Diurnal Diversigen DNAnexus Dr. Falk Pharma Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Dragonfly Therapeutics DreaMed Diabetes DyDo Pharma Editas Medicine EffRx Pharmaceuticals Eisai Eli Lilly ElsaLys Biotech Encore Dermatology Endo International Engitix Enosi Therapeutics Ensho Therapeutics Entera Health Enteris Biopharma Enzene Biosciences EOFlow Epicore Biosystems EpimAb Biotherapeutics epitoMAP Epivax Equillium Eterna Therapeutics Ethypharm EVA Pharma Evidation Health Evofem Biosciences Evolve BioSystems Evommune EVOQ Therapeutics Evotec Ewopharma Exagen Diagnostics Excelra Exscientia Fibrogen Fluidigm Fosun Pharmaceutical Frequency Therapeutics FSD Pharma Fujifilm Fuji Pharma FutureGen Biopharm G42 Healthcare Galderma GC Biopharma GenEdit Genentech Genetic Analysis Genmab Genomics Genprex GenScript ProBio Genten Therapeutics GentiBio Genzyme Georgiamune Giiant Pharma Gilead Sciences Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Graviton Bioscience GRI Bio GSK Gusto Global Gynica Halozyme Therapeutics Hansa Biopharma Haplogen Hesperos HIBio Hoffmann La Roche Honeywell Horizon Therapeutics Humanigen IMIDomics Immetas Therapeutics ImmPACT Bio Immugenyx ImmunoAdoptive Cell Therapy ImmunogenX Inception Sciences Incyte InDex Pharmaceuticals Inexia Innate Pharma Inserm Transfert InSilicoTrials Insmed Inc Integral Molecular Intract Pharma Intrexon Inventiva Ionis Pharmaceuticals IQVIA ISD Immunotech Iterative Scopes iTolerance Izana Bioscience Jackson Laboratory Janssen Biotech Jazz Pharmaceuticals Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson Jolt Health JSR Jubilant Radiopharma Jubilant Therapeutics Jupiter Wellness JW Pharmaceutical Kadimastem Kadmon Pharmaceuticals Kaleido Biosciences Kamada KBI BioPharma Kezar Life Sciences Kindeva Drug Delivery Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Kissei Pharmaceutical Kite Pharma Klue Komodo Health Koneksa Health Koye Pharmaceuticals Kubota Vision Landos Biopharma Lassen Therapeutics LEO Pharma Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LianBio Lipidor Lonza Lyfebulb LyGenesis Mabwell Bioscience mAbXience Mapi Pharma Marengo Therapeutics Maruho Max Biopharma Maxcyte Medac Medgenics Medimetriks Medison Pharma MedRhythms Medsenic Meiji Seika Merck and Co Metaba Microdrop Mimetas MiNA Therapeutics MiTest Health Moderna MorphoSys Mundipharma Mylan Laboratories Myovant Sciences Myriad Genetics Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Nektar Therapeutics Neogap Therapeutics Neoteryx Neovacs Neovii Pharmaceuticals Neurodon NeuroGenesis Nexel Nexilico Nippon Shinyaku Nitto Denko Nkarta Therapeutics NLS Pharmaceutics Nona Biosciences Nordic Pharma Group Novartis Novo Nordisk Nuance Pharma Nuevolution Numab Numares NuMedii Nutra Pharma Nxera Pharma Ocumension Therapeutics OliX Pharmaceuticals OMNY Health Orion Ossium Health Otsuka Paladin Labs Palisade Bio Palleon Pharmaceuticals Panaxia Pancryos Pandion Therapeutics Paragon Bioservices Parexel Biotech Parvus Therapeutics Patara Pharma PathoQuest Pearsanta Pediatrix Therapeutics Pelle Ventures Pfizer Pheno Therapeutics Philips PicnicHealth PlantEXT Pluristyx Pragma Bio Precision BioSciences PredictImmune Priovant Therapeutics Progenity Promius Pharma Propeller Health Protagen Protxx Purdue Pharma Quadri Pharmaceuticals Recipharm RedHill Biopharma Redx Pharma Regen BioPharma Regentys Regranion Relife Remedium Bio Renovion ReproCell RespirAI Medical Revive Therapeutics Revon Systems ReWalk Robotics Rheos Medicines Rigel Pharmaceuticals Roche Roivant Sciences RS BioTherapeutics Sandoz Sanguine Sanofi Sano Genetics Savana Scailyte Schrodinger Scienion Scipher Medicine Second Genome Selecta Biosciences Selexis Semma Therapeutics Sengenics Seres Therapeutics Sernova Serosep Shaperon Shire Laboratories Siemens Healthineers Sigilon Therapeutics Signum Biosciences Sirion Biotech Sitryx Skyhawk Therapeutics SomaLogic Sonde Health Sonoma BioTherapeutics Sorrento Therapeutics Statera Biopharma Surrozen SynAct Pharma Synaptogenix Syndax Pharmaceuticals Syneron Bio Synlogic Synthekine Synthonics Taiho Takara Bio Takeda Pharmaceutical Teva Pharmaceutical Industries TG Therapeutics Tharimmune Theradiag Theramex TiGenix Tiziana Life Sciences TONIX Pharmaceuticals Trethera True Diagnostics True North Therapeutics Truveta TxCell UCB UGA Biopharma Upsher-Smith Vaccinex Valo Health Variant Bio Vcell Healthcare Vectura Veracyte Verily Verona Pharma Versant Ventures Vicore Pharma Vital Therapies Vium Vivtex Voronoi Wanchunbulin WellDyne WuXi Biologics Xbrane Biopharma Xencor Xylyx Bio Zedira Zymeworks ZyVersa Therapeutics
CommentsNo comment