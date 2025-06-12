Business Awards UK Recognises Driving Tuition Leaders In 2025 Business Awards

DONCASTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Business Awards UK is pleased to announce the winners and finalists of the 2025 Driving Tuition Awards , recognising professionalism, dedication, and learner-focused service across the driver training industry. This year's awards highlight individuals and organisations committed to improving driving standards and supporting learners from all backgrounds.Business Awards UK 2025 Driving Tuition Awards Winners- ProDrivingSchool – Best Newcomer Driving Instructor- Formula Jon Driving School – Best Independent Driving Instructor- NGT Driver Training – Most Trusted Driving Instructor- Sonny of Surrey Driving Force – Best Client Satisfaction- Drive It School of Motoring – Best Driving SchoolBusiness Awards UK 2025 Driving Tuition Awards Finalists- ProDrivingSchool – Best Independent Driving Instructor, Most Trusted Driving Instructor- Formula Jon Driving School – Best Client Satisfaction- Superdrive Academy – Best Driving School- Drive It School of Motoring – Best Newcomer Driving InstructorDriving Education with PurposeThis year's awards reflect the high standards being upheld by driving instructors and schools throughout the UK. Many of the winning entries demonstrated not only technical expertise but also a strong focus on tailored tuition, accessibility, and learner wellbeing. Their efforts are supporting safer roads and helping individuals gain confidence and independence through driving.Instructors and schools recognised this year have invested in professional development, community engagement, and inclusive teaching practices. Several have worked with learners with additional needs, supported underrepresented communities, or provided extra resources to help students succeed. Their approaches emphasise clear communication, consistent support, and respect for the individual learning journey.Business Awards UK congratulates all winners and finalists for their achievements and continued contribution to the driving tuition profession. Their work plays a meaningful role in helping new drivers become safe, responsible road users.

