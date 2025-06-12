Prohance Releases Global Benchmarking Report 2023Q1 2025, Reveals Productivity Trends Across Hybrid Workforces

Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance

- Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHanceBENGALURU, INDIA, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, has released its Global Productivity Benchmarking Report 2023–Q1 2025, offering an in-depth look at evolving productivity trends across industries, geographies, deployment sizes, and work models. Drawing data from over 263,000 users across 68 global enterprises, this landmark report delivers the most comprehensive view yet into how modern teams are spending - and optimizing - their time.With productivity being a cornerstone of sustainable performance, the report redefines benchmarks by focusing on Productive Time as the true North Star metric - especially vital in a world of hybrid and remote work.“In this era of distributed workforces, organizations need more than just time-tracking. They need visibility, accountability, and actionable intelligence,” said Arvind Sagar, Senior Advisor, ProHance.“This report is designed to help leaders understand how productive their teams really are-regardless of where or how they work.”Key Highlights from the Report:.Q1 2025 marked an all-time high in productive hours, averaging 7h 42m per day-an 8.5% increase from 2023..Hybrid work models outperformed traditional setups with 8h 24m in productive hours, suggesting that flexible models are not just viable but strategically advantageous..IT Services and Healthcare/RCM emerged as top-performing sectors, each averaging 7h 48m in productive hours in Q1 2025..India and the Philippines led regional productivity, with logged hours at 9h 42m and 9h 48m respectively, reinforcing the maturity of outsourcing and service hubs..Small and medium-sized deployments closed the performance gap with large enterprises, all surpassing the 7h 30m benchmark, highlighting widespread adoption of performance-focused work cultures.For the first time, the report includes a detailed comparison of Work from Home, Work from Office, and Hybrid models-revealing that remote and hybrid teams often achieve higher focus with less idle time.Additionally, sector-specific insights show clear disparities in tool usage patterns, offering valuable guidance for tech investment and work model design. For example, Healthcare (72%) and KPO (66.7%) rely heavily on business tools, whereas Staffing and Logistics are more communication-driven, with higher collaboration tool usage.A Strategic Asset for Modern EnterprisesBuilt on real-time data from ProHance's extensive global footprint, this report provides actionable intelligence for business leaders, CHROs, CIOs, and operational heads seeking to optimize hybrid workforce performance, benchmark against peers, and prioritize transformation efforts.Download the ReportTo access the full Global Productivity Benchmarking Report 2023–Q1 2025, visit:ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organization with ProHance's comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, follow us on Linkedin for updates or log ontoProHance has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025.

