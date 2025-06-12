Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Receives Written Message From Prime Minister Of Spain

2025-06-12 05:12:51
Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a written message from HE Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Spain Dr Pedro Sanchez, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the State of Qatar Alvaro Renedo Zalba.

