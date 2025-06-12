Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Azerbaijan
Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Thursday a written message from HE President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.
HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar Adish Mammadov.
-
Amir receives written message from Prime Minister of Spain
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment