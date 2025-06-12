Amir Receives Written Message From President Of Azerbaijan

Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received on Thursday a written message from HE President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them. HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi received the message during his meeting on Thursday with HE Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Qatar Adish Mammadov.

