Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Website Helps Local Businesses Show Exactly The Areas They Service No Google Maps Required


2025-06-12 05:09:29
"A pin on a map with a shaded area in a radius around the pin point showing the service area of a company."ServiceAreaMaps is a free tool that lets small businesses create and embed customizable service area maps on their websites. Without using Google Maps or API keys, users can highlight a radius from any address to show where they work - helping pre-qualify leads and improve customer clarity.

Madison, WI - June 12, 2025 - A new tool, ServiceAreaMaps , is helping small businesses clearly show the areas they serve - without needing Google Maps. Built by web developer Tony Herman, the free service lets users generate customizable service area maps they can embed directly on their websites.

“We have a lot of website design clients who don't serve everyone,” says Herman.“They work within a 30- or 60-mile radius. By adding a service area map to their site, they can pre-qualify leads and cut down on bad inquiries. This tool makes that easy.”

Unlike Google Maps, which doesn't allow simple radius overlays or region highlighting without using complex APIs or paid accounts, ServiceAreaMaps uses open-source tools like Leaflet and OpenStreetMap. No accounts, no API keys, and no cost.

Key Features:

  • Add a map to your website in under a minute
  • Show your service radius from any address
  • Fully responsive and mobile-friendly
  • Free to use, no login required
  • Optional business name, phone number, and website listing


The site can easily be used by contractors, cleaning services, HVAC companies, mobile detailers, and others who want to clearly communicate where they do business.

“This fills a gap that Google Maps just doesn't cover,” Herman adds.“You can't draw a simple radius around a location without jumping through hoops. And taking a screen shot of some maps violates their terms. We made it dead simple.”

For more information or to try it yourself, visit .

