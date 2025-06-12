New Website Helps Local Businesses Show Exactly The Areas They Service No Google Maps Required
"A pin on a map with a shaded area in a radius around the pin point showing the service area of a company."ServiceAreaMaps is a free tool that lets small businesses create and embed customizable service area maps on their websites. Without using Google Maps or API keys, users can highlight a radius from any address to show where they work - helping pre-qualify leads and improve customer clarity.
Madison, WI - June 12, 2025 - A new tool, ServiceAreaMaps , is helping small businesses clearly show the areas they serve - without needing Google Maps. Built by web developer Tony Herman, the free service lets users generate customizable service area maps they can embed directly on their websites.
“We have a lot of website design clients who don't serve everyone,” says Herman.“They work within a 30- or 60-mile radius. By adding a service area map to their site, they can pre-qualify leads and cut down on bad inquiries. This tool makes that easy.”
Unlike Google Maps, which doesn't allow simple radius overlays or region highlighting without using complex APIs or paid accounts, ServiceAreaMaps uses open-source tools like Leaflet and OpenStreetMap. No accounts, no API keys, and no cost.
Key Features:
-
Add a map to your website in under a minute
Show your service radius from any address
Fully responsive and mobile-friendly
Free to use, no login required
Optional business name, phone number, and website listing
The site can easily be used by contractors, cleaning services, HVAC companies, mobile detailers, and others who want to clearly communicate where they do business.
“This fills a gap that Google Maps just doesn't cover,” Herman adds.“You can't draw a simple radius around a location without jumping through hoops. And taking a screen shot of some maps violates their terms. We made it dead simple.”
For more information or to try it yourself, visit .
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment