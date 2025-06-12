Minister Reinforces Efforts To Combat Child Labor, Emphasizes Education As Priority

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra) -- Minister of Labor, Khaled Al-Bakkar, reaffirmed the government's commitment to combating child labor, stressing that a child's rightful place is in the classroom, not in the labor market.In a statement issued Thursday to mark the World Day Against Child Labor, observed annually on June 12, Al-Bakkar said the Ministry is actively enforcing national legislation that safeguards children's right to education. This includes efforts to withdraw children from the workforce, rehabilitate them, and reintegrate them into the education system."Protecting children from labor is a national responsibility, and education must remain their top priority," the Minister said.Jordan is participating in this year's global observance through its National Task Force for the Reduction of Child Labor, with the Ministry of Labor playing a central role. The 2024 campaign is held under the slogan: "A Learning Child A Thriving Jordan."Al-Bakkar noted that the country's labor laws are aligned with key international standards, including ILO Convention No. 138 on the minimum age for employment and Convention No. 182 on eliminating the worst forms of child labor.Under Jordanian law, employing minors under the age of 16 is prohibited in any form, and those under 18 are barred from hazardous, physically demanding, or health-endangering jobs. Additionally, minors are restricted to working no more than six hours per day and are not permitted to work nights, public holidays, or weekends.The Minister stressed the importance of continued collaboration between the government, employers, and workers, Jordan's tripartite production partners, in addressing the root causes of child labor. He also called for broader cooperation involving civil society, families, and local communities, describing child labor as an issue requiring a collective national response.To support these efforts, the Ministry of Labor launched a nationwide inspection campaign on Wednesday targeting all economic sectors to monitor compliance with child labor laws. In parallel, the Ministry began a public awareness campaign aimed at educating employers, at-risk children, and their families. These campaigns include workshops led by labor inspectors across various governorates, focusing on national regulations and the occupational hazards children may face in the workplace.Al-Bakkar also highlighted the role of Jordan's 2022–2030 National Strategy for the Reduction of Child Labor in unifying national efforts and assigning clear responsibilities to all stakeholders. The strategy promotes coordinated action among government institutions, non-governmental organizations, and private sector actors to reduce and ultimately eliminate child labor across the country.