Uzbekistan-Afghanistan Talks Picking Out Fresh Teaming Horizons
The discussion focused on the urgent need to fast-track the construction of the Khairaton Industrial Center, where a cornucopia of facilities for producing pharmaceuticals, furniture, textiles, building materials, and agricultural product processing will be set up.
The two sides also discussed cooperation in areas such as trade and economics, transport and logistics, energy, agriculture, and the exploration and extraction of natural resources. Both leaders noted the positive momentum in business contacts between the two countries, with increasing trade volumes, a growing number of joint ventures, and the regular organization of business missions and exhibitions with participation from both nations.
The successful operation of the International Trade Center in Termez was also highlighted, alongside the recent opening of trade houses in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif earlier this year. President Mirziyoyev stressed the importance of strengthening the legal and regulatory framework to support economic and investment cooperation.
Finally, President Mirziyoyev expressed strong support for major regional infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway and the Surkhan-Puli-Khumri power transmission line, which are expected to improve connectivity and cooperation across the region.
