Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Speaker Takes Stock Of TURKPA's Doings
Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova declared this in her address at the meeting of the TURKPA Assembly Council in the capital city of Kazakhstan, Astana.
The Speaker also said that TURKPA was not an ordinary international platform in that it was an entity uniting under its aegis representatives of the fraternal peoples sharing a common heritage and national spiritual values.
As the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker said, the effective work of TURKPA provides parliamentary support for the expansion of unity and solidarity among our nations at a time when cooperation among our brotherly countries grows by the day. The organization also generates opportunities for the unified stance of the Turkic world to be heard on international parliamentary platforms.
The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session.
