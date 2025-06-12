Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkic States Sign Joint Communiqué On Family And Social Policy In Azerbaijan's Baku

2025-06-12 05:07:30
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ Leaders from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) signed a joint communiqué following their second meeting of ministers and heads of institutions responsible for family and social policy matters in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Will be updated

