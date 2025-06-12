Return To Liberated Territories Creates New Momentum For Family Institution Revival, Says Azerbaijani Official

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The return to Azerbaijan's liberated territories following the Patriotic War has created a valuable opportunity for revitalizing the institution of the family, according to Bahar Muradova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, Azernews reports.

Muradova made the remarks at the 2nd meeting of the Ministers and Heads of Institutions Responsible for Family Issues and Social Policy of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

She highlighted that 2,615 families-amounting to 10,233 citizens-have already been resettled to the liberated territories. “It is planned to resettle 34,500 families and 140,000 citizens by the end of 2026,” Muradova stated.

Underscoring the deep-rooted values of the family across the Turkic world, she noted,“Family is a symbol of loyalty, sacrifice, and honor in Turkish geography.”

“As the families gathered at today's forum and the young people united by the same values think about our common future, our future will be shaped on a solid foundation,” she added.“This forum is a unique platform for young families to have a dialogue on shared values. We have strengthened our mechanisms regarding early marriages, divorces and other issues to reinforce the foundations of the family. We must prevent the integration of issues that are alien to our values into our society.”