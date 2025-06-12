403
Kuwait PM Calls For Accelerating Pacts Inked With China
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 12 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister, Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Thursday urged the concerned ministers to follow up on the implementation of the agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between Kuwait and China.
This came in a meeting headed by His Highness to follow up on the implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the governments of Kuwait and China.
The 14th meeting of the committee touched on the latest developments of projects included in the agreements between the governments of the two countries on cooperation in the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port project, the electrical power system, the development of renewable energy, low-carbon green system for waste recycling, housing development, environmental infrastructure for wastewater treatment plants, and free and economic zones.
The meeting also discussed expanding cooperation and strategic partnerships, as well as investment and economic opportunities with China, and accelerating the implementation of these major projects in line with the country's development vision.
The Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs and member and rapporteur of the Ministerial Committee, Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat, gave a detailed explanation of the cooperation, consultation and coordination existing between the governments of the two countries.
His Highness the Prime Minister directed the committee members to accelerate coordination and consultation with the Chinese side regarding technical visits, to complete development projects as quickly as possible.
The meeting was attended by Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakheel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Abdullatif Al-Mishari, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Noura Al-Fassam, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Dr. Subaih Al-Mukhaizeem, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Head of the Fatwa and Legislation Department Counselor Salah Al-Majed. (end)
