Iran's Intel Haul: Israeli Nuke Plans, Spy Files, Organ Trade

On June 10, Iranian journalist Mohammad Ghaderi, known for close ties to Tehran's security establishment, released what he says are the first details from thousands of highly sensitive Israeli documents reportedly seized by Iranian intelligence operatives. The data, which Ghaderi described as“a treasure trove,” allegedly includes top-level information on Israel's nuclear roadmap, intelligence operations, and extensive surveillance material.

According to Ghaderi, the cache contains“Tel Aviv's dangerous four-year roadmap in the nuclear field” and comprehensive information on Israel's nuclear military infrastructure, including bases, processes, and facilities.

Perhaps more explosively, the documents are said to feature“complete profiles” of 23 senior Israeli intelligence officers, and extensive evidence of covert bribery of Arab political figures to secure the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states.

In a particularly provocative revelation, Ghaderi claims the documents include personal information on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife-such as medical records-as well as data hacked from the mobile devices and personal computers of Netanyahu's political opponents. Surveillance footage from hidden cameras allegedly installed in private areas of their homes is also included, raising serious concerns about targeted blackmail operations.

The trove reportedly contains:



High-resolution aerial imagery of Israeli infrastructure and cities

40,000 hours of CCTV footage

Internal files from Mossad's archive

Nearly 2,000 documents from the Israeli Prime Minister's Office

Information on corruption networks, including drug and human trafficking, and illicit financial activities Data on six million users from platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram



A deleted and banned recording of a heated Knesset session involving Netanyahu-previously scrubbed from Israeli state archives-is also said to be part of the cache.

Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib confirmed the operation on June 8, stating that“thousands of sensitive documents” had been obtained in what he described as a complex and secure operation.“Talking of thousands of documents would be an understatement,” Khatib told Iranian TV, calling the cache a“vast collection of strategic and sensitive [Israeli] documents.”

He added that the intelligence would be used to strengthen Iran's military and geopolitical posture. Select documents will be shared with allied states and anti-Zionist factions, while others may be released publicly in phases.

Hossein Salami, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said the acquisition of this intelligence could shift the strategic balance in the region, especially if Israel escalates military threats against Iran's nuclear facilities.

The operation has raised serious questions internationally. Speaking to DropSite News, reporter Ryan Grim remarked,“Either Iran is bluffing for leverage ahead of the next round of nuclear talks, or they pulled off an espionage coup of historic proportions.”

Tehran has yet to release independent verification of the documents, and Israel has made no public comment as of this writing. However, if authentic, the breach would represent one of the most significant penetrations of Israeli intelligence systems to date-potentially surpassing the infamous 2018 Israeli raid on Iran's nuclear archive in Tehran.

