BTS Fan Tries To Break Into K-Pop Singer Jungkook's Home, Hours After Military Discharge Netizens: 'Know Your Limits'

A BTS fan allegedly atempted to barge into K-pop singer Jungkook's home located in South Korea's capital Seoul. This development came hours after Jungkook and three other bandmates were discharged from mandatory military service.

The intruder, reportedly a Chinese woman, was spotted punching random numbers on a combination lock installed at the front door of Jungkook's house in Yongsan-gu at around 11:20 pm on June 11. Yongsan Police is investigating the case charges of attempted home invasion. The police apprehended the accused as soon as it was tipped about the suspicious activity.

As per BBC's report, the woman in her 30s confessed to flying to the country to meet the singer. However, she ended up getting arrested for trespassing.

Social media reaction

BTS fans strongly reacted to the incident, expressing outrage and emphasised the need to respect Jungkook's privacy.

as one user stated,“His privacy keeps getting violated in so many ways all the time, but stalking him? and trying to break into his own house? this makes me sick to my stomach. this is a private residence his HOME not a tourist spot.. please respect jungkook's privacy and understand the importance of boundaries as a fan.”

A second user remarked,“Not even 12 hours he reached home n this happened . Minimum 7 days in jail to install some fear in these lunatics !” Another user stated,“Who in their right mind, at this mature age do this??? Good for you, police, not even sorry, they need to use this to set an example.”

A fourth user wrote,“Not even a day in, and he's already facing this...He has a personal life too. Be a fan, but know your limits.”

By the end of this month, all seven BTS members will be discharged from the military. Their agency Hybe hinted that a BTS reunion is possible in the coming days.

To celebrate Jungkook's return, hundreds of fans dressed in BTS' signature colour - purple - and gathered in front of Hybe's headquarters, displaying fandom with banners and photographs.

While expressing gratitude for the heartfelt and warm welcome, Jungkook mentioned that he was "a bit embarrassed" after staying away from cameras for a while. "I didn't even put on makeup," he added. Notably, it is mandatory in the East Asian country for all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28 to serve for about two years in the military. Only Olympic medallists and classical musicians are exempted from this requirement.