Nagaland Dear Mahanadi Lottery Result June 12, 2025 (1 PM): Rs 1 Crore First Prize Draw Today
The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the winning numbers for its three daily draws-Dear Mahanadi Morning, Dear Dancer Evening, and Dear Sandpiper Night-on Thursday, June 12. Each draw offers participants a chance to win the bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.
The Nagaland State Lottery is part of a legally sanctioned lottery system operating in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, and Nagaland.
Where to check results
Players can view real-time updates and the official winning numbers on websites such as nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad. Results are released daily at:
- Dear Mahanadi Morning – 1:00 PM
- Dear Dancer Evening – 6:00 PM Dear Sandpiper Night – 8:00 PM
Prize structure
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
How to claim prizes
Winners must:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website Submit the filled form along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, submit the claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata following official procedures
Weekly draw schedule
The Nagaland Lottery runs themed draws throughout the week:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
