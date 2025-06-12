Nagaland Dear Mahanadi Lottery Result June 12, 2025 (1 PM): Rs 1 Crore First Prize Draw Today

The Nagaland State Lottery will announce the winning numbers for its three daily draws-Dear Mahanadi Morning, Dear Dancer Evening, and Dear Sandpiper Night-on Thursday, June 12. Each draw offers participants a chance to win the bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

The Nagaland State Lottery is part of a legally sanctioned lottery system operating in 13 Indian states, including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam, and Nagaland.

Where to check results

Players can view real-time updates and the official winning numbers on websites such as nagalandlotteries, lotterysambad, and nagalandlotterysambad. Results are released daily at:

Dear Mahanadi Morning – 1:00 PM



Dear Dancer Evening – 6:00 PM Dear Sandpiper Night – 8:00 PM

Prize structure



1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000

How to claim prizes

Winners must:



Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website

Submit the filled form along with a valid ID and a copy of the winning ticket For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, submit the claim at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata following official procedures

Weekly draw schedule

The Nagaland Lottery runs themed draws throughout the week:



Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch

Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose

Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Hill, Dear Pelican

Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper

Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Mountain, Dear Seagull

Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear River, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan