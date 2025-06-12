ENG Vs IND: Gautam Gambhir Praises Karun Nair's 'Never-Die Attitude', Says 'Comebacks Are Never Easy'

Ahead of India's five-Test series against England in the UK, head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill gave an inspiring huddle talk, during which Gambhir heaped praises on batter Karun Nair's "never-give-up" attitude, which helped him make a return to the Test side after eight years.

The tour to England will kickstart India's ICC World Test Championship cycle for 2025-27, but also a new era, with their senior stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli having retired from Tests, and spin bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin having retired from international cricket as well. The first Test will be held at Leeds from June 20 onwards.

'Comebacks are never easy'

In the video posted on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) website, Gambhir spoke about Nair, saying,“Comebacks are never easy. Someone who has made a comeback after seven years had a phenomenal last year. Last year, no matter the runs you have got, and most importantly, that never-die attitude, never-giving-up attitude, that is something which has got you back into the team. That is something which is inspiring for this entire world. Welcome, Karun.”

Nair's inclusion comes at a transitional phase on the back of a dream domestic season last year. The dream season for Vidarbha star concluded with the 863-run season in Ranji Trophy 2024-25, with an average of 53.93, four centuries, and two fifties in 16 innings across nine matches. His best score of 135 came in the final, and his team emerged victorious. During the warm-up unofficial Tests for India A against England Lions, he scored 259 runs in three innings, including a double ton.

Nair's domestic performance earns India Test recall

A massive highlight of his season was the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where he top-scored with 779 runs in nine matches and eight innings at a stunning average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, with five centuries and a fifty and best score of 163*.

He played a massive role in his team's run to the finals, where they lost to his former team, Karnataka. In the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 competition, Nair made 255 runs in six innings, averaging 42.50 at a strike rate of 177.08, with three half-centuries and the best score of 77. His team was knocked out in the quarterfinals.

Gambhir praises Sudharsan and Arshdeep

Gambhir also hailed Sai Sudharsan, the star Gujarat Titans (GT) opener who won the Orange Cap for most runs and the 'Emerging Player' award in the Indian Premier League (IPL), scoring 759 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.21, with a century and six fifties.

"We will make sure you have a very successful red-ball career as well," he added.

In 29 first-class matches, Sudharsan has made 1,957 runs in 29 matches and 49 innings, averaging 39.93, with seven centuries and five fifties.

Gambhir also welcomed pacer Arshdeep Singh, who has so far been exceptional in white-ball cricket for India. He is already India's top T20I wicket-taker with 99 scalps in 63 matches and has taken 14 wickets in nine ODIs.

“I want to welcome Arsh, who has been phenomenal with the white ball cricket, I am sure, with the red ball in your hand, which is still there. I am sure you are going to make it count.”

Gambhir on the new leadership group

Gambhir also welcomed Gill and vice-captain Rishabh Pant to the leadership group. He said that there are two ways of looking at the tour, either noticing the absence of star senior playrs or taking it as an opportunity to do something really special for the country.

"When I look around, I think the hunger, the passion and the commitment to do something special. I think if we make sacrifices, if we come out of our comfort zone, if we start fighting, not every day, but every session, every hour and every ball, I think we can have an unbelievable team. So make sure we start that from today only. I think start enjoying playing for the country because there is no bigger honour," he added.

Gill also chimed in, urging his players to "find out their game" and play "every ball with purpose".

"Let us make each and every net session meaningful, and let us prepare like that, and let us put ourselves under a little bit of pressure when we are going out there. It is not about going out there and surviving. Let's try to find out our game, how we are going to play when we will be put under pressure, whether it be bowlers or batsmen. And let us make the practice match and each and every net very meaningful, and let us play every ball with purpose," he concluded.

The series will be held from June to August 2025, with matches scheduled at Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India's Test squad for England series: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.