How The Indian Army Carved A 6-Km Snow Route To Hemkund Sahib With Grit And Precision

In a high-altitude engineering feat that combined raw endurance, technical expertise and religious service, the Indian Army's IBEX Sappers of Uttar Bharat Area recently carved a snowbound 6-kilometer route to Shri Hemkund Sahib, clearing the way for thousands of pilgrims to reach the revered shrine on time.

Operating at over 15,000 feet above mean sea level, the soldiers overcame extreme sub-zero temperatures, deep glacier formations, and avalanche-prone terrain to complete the passage before the annual pilgrimage begins.

Precision in the Himalayas

The Army's effort, led by its highly trained Sappers, began well in advance. Relying heavily on manual labor, teams navigated ice walls to sculpt the narrow, winding path. In several sections, the snow depth required the troops to dig out stairways-visible in video clips released by the Army-while maintaining route stability.

In one image shared by Surya Command, troops are seen lined up, manually chiseling snow blocks away in the biting cold. In another, Sikh religious leaders drape soldiers with ceremonial scarves in gratitude, acknowledging the military's contribution.

Critical to community access

While the route is vital for pilgrimage, it also supports the livelihoods of local porters, mule operators, and small business owners whose annual income is tied to the Hemkund Yatra season.

Hemkund Sahib, also known as Gurudwara Hemkund Sahib, is a revered Sikh pilgrimage site located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, India. The shrine sits at a remarkable altitude of approximately 4,329–4,572 meters in the Garhwal Himalayas, beside a glacial lake surrounded by seven snow-clad mountain peaks, each marked with a Nishan Sahib, the Sikh triangular flag.