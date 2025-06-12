Travel Guide: Mexico To Qatar 7 Countries You Can Visit With A Valid US Tourist Visa

Travel Guide: Have a valid US travel visa? You can travel to these 7 countries with that visa. Check out the list of countries here

Travel Guide:

Did you know your valid US tourist visa opens doors to other countries too? Here are 7 countries you can visit hassle-free with a US visa, even without applying for a separate visa.

Mexico

Entry rule: With a valid US tourist visa (B1/B2), Indian passport holders can enter Mexico without a Mexican visa.

Details:

Mexico's warm hospitality, vibrant culture, and ancient ruins make it a top destination. Cancun is perfect for beach lovers, while Mexico City offers a fusion of art, history, and gastronomy. Travelers can explore the Mayan ruins of Chichen Itza, swim in cenotes in the Yucatán Peninsula, or enjoy the nightlife in Playa del Carmen. A US visa must be valid and multiple-entry. Your passport should also be valid for at least 6 months beyond your intended stay. Mexico offers a visa exemption for stays up to 180 days for tourists with a valid US visa, making it ideal for both long vacations and short getaways.

Turkey

Entry rule: Indian citizens with a valid US tourist visa can apply for a Turkish e-Visa online.

Details:

Turkey is where East meets West - literally. From Istanbul's historic Hagia Sophia and bustling Grand Bazaar to the natural wonders of Cappadocia and Pamukkale, it offers diverse experiences. The Turkish government allows Indian nationals with a valid US visa to bypass the in-person visa process by applying for an e-Visa online. The process is fast, and you usually receive your visa within 24 hours. This e-Visa permits a stay of up to 30 days. It's ideal for travelers looking to explore a culturally rich destination without lengthy paperwork or delays.

Dubai (UAE)

Entry rule: Indian passport holders with a US visa can get a UAE visa-on-arrival (valid for 14 days).

Details:

Dubai dazzles with futuristic architecture, luxury shopping, and desert adventures. If you hold a valid US visa (with at least 6 months' validity), you can obtain a visa-on-arrival in the UAE for 14 days, extendable once. This facility is available only at airports. With this, you can enjoy top attractions like Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, the Palm Jumeirah, and traditional souks. This waiver simplifies spontaneous travel plans to one of the world's most visited cities, especially for business, shopping, or leisure.

Costa Rica

Entry rule: US visa holders (valid for 3+ months) are visa-exempt for Costa Rica.

Details:

Costa Rica is an eco-tourism paradise with rainforests, volcanoes, and wildlife sanctuaries. Indian citizens with a valid, multiple-entry US visa (valid for at least 3 months from the date of arrival) can enter Costa Rica without a separate visa. Known for its biodiversity and“Pura Vida” lifestyle, it's perfect for nature lovers, adventurers, and wellness seekers. Key attractions include Arenal Volcano, Monteverde Cloud Forest, and the beaches of Guanacaste. The visa exemption allows tourists to stay for up to 30 days, extendable to 90 days under certain conditions.

Qatar

Entry rule: Indian nationals with a valid US visa can apply for an ETA (Electronic Travel Authorization).

Details:

Qatar blends modern elegance with Islamic tradition. It's home to architectural marvels like the Museum of Islamic Art and the futuristic skyline of Doha. With a valid US visa, Indian citizens can apply online for a free ETA, allowing them to stay for up to 30 days. Qatar is known for its safety, luxury hospitality, and cultural sites. From desert safaris to dhow cruises, and from local souks to global luxury brands, Qatar offers a dynamic Middle Eastern experience. Its increasing popularity post-FIFA World Cup 2022 has enhanced tourism infrastructure and accessibility.

Panama

Entry rule: Indian passport holders with a valid US visa (used at least once) can enter Panama visa-free.

Details:

Panama is famous for its iconic canal, lush forests, and Caribbean beaches. If you have a valid US visa that has been used at least once (entry into the US), you can enter Panama for tourism purposes without needing a Panamanian visa. You're allowed a stay of up to 30 days. Visit Panama City for a cosmopolitan vibe, Bocas del Toro for beach relaxation, or explore coffee plantations in Boquete. The requirement that the US visa must have been used adds a slight restriction, but it's still a convenient and generous policy for Indian travelers.

Dominican Republic

Entry rule: Indian citizens with a valid US visa can enter visa-free.

Details:

Located in the Caribbean, the Dominican Republic is a tropical escape of sun, sand, and culture. The country waives visa requirements for Indian passport holders who have a valid US visa. No prior visa application is needed - just arrive and enjoy. You can stay for up to 30 days as a tourist. Enjoy the white sands of Punta Cana, explore colonial history in Santo Domingo, or dive into ecotourism in the Samaná Peninsula. With a laid-back vibe and rich cultural experiences, the Dominican Republic is a hidden gem for US visa holders.