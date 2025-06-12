403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chilean Peso Holds Steady As Technicals And Fundamentals Signal Pause In Market Direction
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso closed at 934.13 per US dollar on June 11, 2025, marking a 0.43% gain over the previous session, according to official exchange data.
This move continues a multi-day pattern of narrow trading, with the USD/CLP pair holding between 930 and 940. The market's tone reflects a cautious balance between local fundamentals and external macroeconomic forces.
The Central Bank of Chile reduced its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% at its latest meeting, as confirmed by the bank's official statement. The decision came with a split vote, signaling that further cuts are likely to be gradual and data-dependent.
The bank's communication emphasized that most of the easing cycle has already occurred, and future moves will depend on inflation and growth figures.
Chile's inflation stands above the 3% target but continues to decline, while copper prices, a major export, remain elevated despite some recent pullback. These factors support the peso's current stability.
Technical analysis of the daily and 4-hour charts shows the USD/CLP pair consolidating. On both timeframes, the price trades below the 50, 100, and 200-period moving averages, with the daily close at 934.13.
The Bollinger Bands have narrowed, indicating reduced volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 45 on both charts, reflecting neutral momentum.
Peso Market Consolidates Amid Low Volatility
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is flat and hovers near the zero line, confirming a lack of clear trend. No significant spikes in trading volume or ETF flows have been reported, suggesting that institutional and speculative activity remains subdued.
This aligns with the technical picture of a market waiting for a catalyst. Market participants attribute the peso's recent stability to a combination of controlled inflation, cautious central bank policy, and steady copper prices.
The central bank's guidance and expectations for US Federal Reserve policy remain key influences. Global uncertainty, especially regarding US rates and commodity demand, continues to shape the outlook.
In the past 24 hours, traders have digested the central bank's signals and found little reason to break the current range. The story behind the figures is one of consolidation, with both technical and fundamental indicators pointing to a market on hold.
With no clear catalyst in sight, the peso's performance reflects patience and vigilance as participants await new data to define the next move.
This move continues a multi-day pattern of narrow trading, with the USD/CLP pair holding between 930 and 940. The market's tone reflects a cautious balance between local fundamentals and external macroeconomic forces.
The Central Bank of Chile reduced its policy rate by 25 basis points to 5.75% at its latest meeting, as confirmed by the bank's official statement. The decision came with a split vote, signaling that further cuts are likely to be gradual and data-dependent.
The bank's communication emphasized that most of the easing cycle has already occurred, and future moves will depend on inflation and growth figures.
Chile's inflation stands above the 3% target but continues to decline, while copper prices, a major export, remain elevated despite some recent pullback. These factors support the peso's current stability.
Technical analysis of the daily and 4-hour charts shows the USD/CLP pair consolidating. On both timeframes, the price trades below the 50, 100, and 200-period moving averages, with the daily close at 934.13.
The Bollinger Bands have narrowed, indicating reduced volatility. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits near 45 on both charts, reflecting neutral momentum.
Peso Market Consolidates Amid Low Volatility
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is flat and hovers near the zero line, confirming a lack of clear trend. No significant spikes in trading volume or ETF flows have been reported, suggesting that institutional and speculative activity remains subdued.
This aligns with the technical picture of a market waiting for a catalyst. Market participants attribute the peso's recent stability to a combination of controlled inflation, cautious central bank policy, and steady copper prices.
The central bank's guidance and expectations for US Federal Reserve policy remain key influences. Global uncertainty, especially regarding US rates and commodity demand, continues to shape the outlook.
In the past 24 hours, traders have digested the central bank's signals and found little reason to break the current range. The story behind the figures is one of consolidation, with both technical and fundamental indicators pointing to a market on hold.
With no clear catalyst in sight, the peso's performance reflects patience and vigilance as participants await new data to define the next move.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment