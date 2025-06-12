403
Mexican Stocks Retreat As Peso Surges And Technicals Signal Caution
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico's main stock index, closed at 57,767 points, down 0.57% for the day, as the peso posted its sharpest single-day gain in over a week, strengthening 0.78% to 18.9127 per US dollar.
Official data from Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data confirm this marks the lowest peso-dollar close since August 2024. Trading volumes remained steady but did not spike, indicating measured repositioning rather than panic selling.
The session's tone reflected a shift in risk appetite after softer-than-expected US inflation data and a preliminary US-China trade framework, both of which redirected global capital flows and pressured the dollar.
Mexican equities diverged from recent highs, with the S&P/BMV IPC now 2% below its February 2024 peak of 59,020.55. Since January, the index remains up 17.69%, outperforming most emerging market peers.
In contrast, the S&P 500 slipped 0.3% and the Nasdaq lost 0.5% in the same period, underscoring Mexican resilience amid shifting global capital. Technical analysis of the daily and 4-hour IPC charts reveals a market at a crossroads.
The index remains above its 200-day moving average-currently near 54,239 points-signaling a longer-term uptrend. However, the price action hovers just above the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, with consolidation evident between 57,000 and 58,400 points.
Bollinger Bands have narrowed, suggesting reduced volatility. The Ichimoku cloud continues to provide support, but the MACD on both timeframes has crossed negative, indicating waning momentum.
RSI values on the daily chart hover near 53, neither overbought nor oversold, while the 4-hour chart shows a slight downward drift, reflecting short-term caution.
Winners in this session included Industrias Peñoles, up 5.34% to 490.88 pesos, and Megacable Holdings, up 4.07% to 54.46 pesos. Both benefited from sector rotation and a strong peso.
On the losing side, Grupo México fell 2.3% to 106.73 pesos, and El Puerto de Liverpool dropped 2.2% to 95.28 pesos, as investors rotated out of large-cap industrials and retailers.
The peso's rally, its fourth in six sessions, came as US inflation data surprised on the downside, fueling bets on slower Federal Reserve tightening. The dollar has now dropped 9.2% against the peso year-to-date.
Mexico's trade surplus and a third consecutive central bank rate cut to 8.50% have also supported local assets. ETF inflows remained positive, especially as regulatory changes allow pension funds to invest in international ETFs.
However, the day's technical signals and sector rotation suggest investors are becoming more selective as the market tests key support. In summary, Mexican stocks paused after a strong run, with technical indicators and a surging peso urging caution.
The market's resilience stands out against global peers, but short-term momentum has faded, and traders are watching the 57,000-point support for signs of the next move.
