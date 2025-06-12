403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Homicide Rate Hits Decade Low, But Violence Against Women And Regional Gaps Persist
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Justice and Public Security has confirmed that the country's homicide rate fell to its lowest point in over a decade in 2024. Official data show 38,075 murders last year, a 6% drop from 2023.
The intentional homicide rate now stands at 17.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, continuing a downward trend that began in 2020. This progress means thousands fewer violent deaths, with the daily average dropping to 106.
Despite this, the decline is not uniform. Bahia recorded the highest number of murders at 4,480, while states like Maranhão and Ceará saw increases.
In contrast, Tocantins and Roraima posted the largest proportional decreases. These regional differences highlight the uneven impact of crime reduction policies.
Authorities attribute the national decline to stronger policing, investments in intelligence, and expanded use of technology. The government also points to improved coordination between federal, state, and local agencies.
However, the conviction rate for homicide remains low. Only about 8% of murder cases result in a conviction, which undermines the deterrent effect of law enforcement and leaves many families without justice.
Brazil's criminal landscape remains shaped by powerful gangs. Groups such as the First Capital Command and Red Command continue to drive violence, especially in urban areas.
Their influence complicates efforts to ensure safety and stability, and they remain a major challenge for authorities. Firearms play a central role in violent crime.
Policy changes in recent years made it easier for civilians to acquire guns, which led to more weapons circulating both legally and illegally. Studies confirm that criminals increasingly access firearms diverted from legal sources.
The government has since tightened regulations, but the effects of the previous expansion in gun ownership will likely persist. Violence against women remains a critical issue. Official records show 1,450 femicides in 2024, with the majority occurring in domestic settings.
While the total number of lethal attacks on women fell by 5%, femicide numbers remain stubbornly high. Brazil also recorded 71,892 rapes of women last year, averaging 196 cases per day.
Most victims are women and girls, with Black women disproportionately affected. Despite increased reporting, experts believe many cases still go unreported.
Economic instability continues to influence crime trends. Rising unemployment and slow economic growth create conditions that may foster criminal activity.
The government faces the challenge of sustaining crime reduction while addressing persistent social and economic inequalities. Brazil's progress in reducing homicides demonstrates that targeted policies and investments can save lives.
Yet, the persistence of violence against women, low conviction rates, and regional disparities show that public security remains a work in progress. Business leaders, investors, and citizens must watch these trends closely, as they shape the country's stability and long-term prospects.
The intentional homicide rate now stands at 17.9 per 100,000 inhabitants, continuing a downward trend that began in 2020. This progress means thousands fewer violent deaths, with the daily average dropping to 106.
Despite this, the decline is not uniform. Bahia recorded the highest number of murders at 4,480, while states like Maranhão and Ceará saw increases.
In contrast, Tocantins and Roraima posted the largest proportional decreases. These regional differences highlight the uneven impact of crime reduction policies.
Authorities attribute the national decline to stronger policing, investments in intelligence, and expanded use of technology. The government also points to improved coordination between federal, state, and local agencies.
However, the conviction rate for homicide remains low. Only about 8% of murder cases result in a conviction, which undermines the deterrent effect of law enforcement and leaves many families without justice.
Brazil's criminal landscape remains shaped by powerful gangs. Groups such as the First Capital Command and Red Command continue to drive violence, especially in urban areas.
Their influence complicates efforts to ensure safety and stability, and they remain a major challenge for authorities. Firearms play a central role in violent crime.
Policy changes in recent years made it easier for civilians to acquire guns, which led to more weapons circulating both legally and illegally. Studies confirm that criminals increasingly access firearms diverted from legal sources.
The government has since tightened regulations, but the effects of the previous expansion in gun ownership will likely persist. Violence against women remains a critical issue. Official records show 1,450 femicides in 2024, with the majority occurring in domestic settings.
While the total number of lethal attacks on women fell by 5%, femicide numbers remain stubbornly high. Brazil also recorded 71,892 rapes of women last year, averaging 196 cases per day.
Most victims are women and girls, with Black women disproportionately affected. Despite increased reporting, experts believe many cases still go unreported.
Economic instability continues to influence crime trends. Rising unemployment and slow economic growth create conditions that may foster criminal activity.
The government faces the challenge of sustaining crime reduction while addressing persistent social and economic inequalities. Brazil's progress in reducing homicides demonstrates that targeted policies and investments can save lives.
Yet, the persistence of violence against women, low conviction rates, and regional disparities show that public security remains a work in progress. Business leaders, investors, and citizens must watch these trends closely, as they shape the country's stability and long-term prospects.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment