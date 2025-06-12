UAE's Ben Sulayem Backed By Clubs Across Americas For Second Term As FIA Chief

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), received a strong support for a second term at office.

The Emirati motor sport legend, who recently declared his bid for a second four-year-term, received a letter of support from as many as 36 clubs from the Americas with Vice-Presidents for Sport in North and South America backing him to continue the good work as the head of the global governing body.

Ben Sulayem, who succeeded Jean Todt as the FIA chief in December 2021, had led an incredible turnaround in the financial health of the motor sports' governing body.

“We are all acutely aware of the catastrophic financial situation you inherited. Without the decisive and bold actions you took from day one, the very future of the FIA would have been at risk," the letter said.

“The turnaround achieved in less than four years is nothing short of extraordinary, especially when coupled with the implementation of professional management systems that you deployed in parallel.

“As club Presidents, we have personally felt and experienced the daily focus you and your leadership team have placed on supporting and engaging with us - the members - treating each of us with equal respect. This inclusive approach is deeply appreciated."

The FIA has also adopted a more efficient and sustainable working practice under the leadership of Ben Sulayem, who won 14 Middle East Rally Championships in his career.

“We also recognise and commend the significant efforts made by you and your team to reposition the FIA as a global leader in both mobility and motorsport. The strength and reputation of the FIA brand have clearly grown as a result of your leadership,” the letter said.

Ben Sulayem was 'honoured' by the support he has received from the Member Clubs.

“I remain committed to expanding motorsport participation through grassroots initiatives and accessibility programmes like the Affordable Cross Car and the Global Karting Plan," he said.

“At the same time, I continue to empower every region by leveraging the FIA's mobility expertise, reinforcing its central role in the automotive industry, and leading vital conversations around the future of sustainable cities, road safety, and intelligent transport systems. Together, we will continue to deliver a stronger FIA we can each be proud of."

Until now, no rival candidate has been announced, but Carlos Sainz, a former world rally champion, is reportedly interested in contesting against Ben Sulayem.

"Let him stand. That is democracy," Ben Sulayem told Reuters.