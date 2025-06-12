403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Rubio Marks Russia Day with Message of Cooperation
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations to the Russian people on Russia Day, underscoring the United States’ commitment to fostering “constructive engagement” with Moscow.
In an official statement, Rubio conveyed, "On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day."
The secretary of state voiced backing for the Russian people's hopes "for a brighter future," while reiterating Washington’s commitment to maintaining constructive ties with the Kremlin.
"We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine," Rubio added.
Rubio conveyed optimism that peace would "foster more mutually beneficial relations" between Washington and Moscow.
Russia Day marks the anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty, adopted on June 12, 1990, and has been observed yearly since 1992.
Since January, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have participated in multiple phone conversations.
Additionally, diplomatic teams from both nations convened in Istanbul in February, following agreements between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov aimed at addressing challenges faced by their respective diplomatic missions.
In an official statement, Rubio conveyed, "On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day."
The secretary of state voiced backing for the Russian people's hopes "for a brighter future," while reiterating Washington’s commitment to maintaining constructive ties with the Kremlin.
"We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine," Rubio added.
Rubio conveyed optimism that peace would "foster more mutually beneficial relations" between Washington and Moscow.
Russia Day marks the anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty, adopted on June 12, 1990, and has been observed yearly since 1992.
Since January, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have participated in multiple phone conversations.
Additionally, diplomatic teams from both nations convened in Istanbul in February, following agreements between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov aimed at addressing challenges faced by their respective diplomatic missions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment