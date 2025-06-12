Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rubio Marks Russia Day with Message of Cooperation

Rubio Marks Russia Day with Message of Cooperation


2025-06-12 04:19:17
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended congratulations to the Russian people on Russia Day, underscoring the United States’ commitment to fostering “constructive engagement” with Moscow.

In an official statement, Rubio conveyed, "On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day."

The secretary of state voiced backing for the Russian people's hopes "for a brighter future," while reiterating Washington’s commitment to maintaining constructive ties with the Kremlin.
"We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' desire for constructive engagement with the Russian Federation to bring about a durable peace between Russia and Ukraine," Rubio added.

Rubio conveyed optimism that peace would "foster more mutually beneficial relations" between Washington and Moscow.

Russia Day marks the anniversary of the Declaration of State Sovereignty, adopted on June 12, 1990, and has been observed yearly since 1992.

Since January, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have participated in multiple phone conversations.

Additionally, diplomatic teams from both nations convened in Istanbul in February, following agreements between Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov aimed at addressing challenges faced by their respective diplomatic missions.

MENAFN12062025000045017169ID1109664701

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search