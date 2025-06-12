Liquid Biopsy Markets, 2029 - Exploring Screening, Diagnostic, And Therapy Selection Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the evolving landscape of cancer diagnostics with our comprehensive report, analyzing screening, diagnostic, and therapy selection markets. Discover potential growth by cancer type and region, with insights into circulating tumor cells, cell-free DNA, and exosomes. Forecasts and valuations empower informed decisions.

The "Liquid Biopsy Markets by Cancer, Usage, Biomarker, Place, & Product with Price and Volume Outlook, Including Executive and Consultant Guides 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Explore the dynamic landscape of the Screening, Diagnostic, Therapy Selection, Minimal Residual Disease, and Screening Market through our comprehensive report, which provides a detailed analysis of price and volume outlooks across different types of cancer.

Discover the transformative advancements in cancer diagnostics, particularly the innovative use of in vitro blood testing to detect cancer DNA, paving the way for widespread cancer screening tests. This cutting-edge technology is advancing rapidly, outpacing market growth, and offers a less invasive alternative to traditional surgical biopsies, poised to revolutionize disease diagnosis and monitoring.

The report delves into the growth phase of the market, offering insights into its substantial impact on the healthcare industry. It includes a five-year forecast of market size expansion, with detailed projections segmented by country, cancer type, and usage categories-ranging from screening, diagnosis, therapy selection, to recurrence monitoring.

Our analysis provides a granular breakdown for 15 countries and 4 regions, alongside specific insights on cancers such as Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate, Cervical, and others. It also explores opportunities and challenges within screening, early detection, diagnostic, therapy monitoring, and recurrence monitoring realms, equipping stakeholders with essential knowledge for making informed investment decisions and accurate market valuations.

Capitalizing on the exhaustive market intelligence contained within, this report empowers decision-makers to confidently navigate the evolving cancer diagnostics landscape, leveraging unprecedented technological advancements to enhance patient outcomes and streamline healthcare processes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

1.1 Liquid Biopsy Market - Strategic Situation Analysis

1.2 Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales, and Business Development Staff

1.3 Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1.4 Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Liquid Biopsy Market

2 Introduction and Market Definition

2.1 What is Liquid Biopsy?

2.2 The Sequencing Revolution

2.3 Market Definition

2.4 Methodology

2.5 Perspective: Healthcare and the IVD Industry

3 Market Overview

3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

3.2 Using Biopsies

3.3 Biopsy Sites

3.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis

3.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology

3.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege

3.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

4 Market Trends

4.1 Factors Driving Growth

4.1.1 Non-Invasive Game Changer

4.1.2 Lower Cost

4.1.3 Greater Accuracy

4.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses

4.1.5 Aging Population

4.2 Factors Limiting Growth

4.2.1 Lower prices

4.2.2 Lack of Standards

4.2.3 Protocol Resistance

4.2.4 Initial Adoption Cost

4.2.5 Conclusion

4.3 Instrumentation and Automation

4.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

4.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

4.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

4.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

4.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

4.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

4.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

4.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

5 Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

5.1.1 Importance of These Developments

5.1.2 How to Use This Section

5.2 Liquid Biopsy Firm QCDx Closes Financing

5.3 LabCorp Launches Liquid Biopsy

5.4 OncoHelix, AstraZeneca to Provide Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Testing

5.5 Liquid Biopsy Developer Oxford Cancer Analytics Raises $11M

5.6 GeneCentric Therapeutics Launches ExpressCT Liquid Biopsy Platform

5.7 Syantra Closes Financing

5.8 Concerns Over Grail Test Effectiveness

5.9 Guardant Health Sues Tempus for Patent Infringement

5.10 Delfi Dx Liquid Biopsy Technology Shows Promise

5.11 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bayer to Develop NGS-Based CDx

5.12 Grail Details TBE Method for Cancer Monitoring

5.13 Naveris HPV Liquid Biopsy Test Gets Medicare Coverage

5.14 Personalis NeXT Personal Dx Early-Access Program

5.15 Liquid Biopsy Shortens Time to Treatment

5.16 Guardant Health MRD Test Garners Coverage

5.17 IMBdx, AstraZeneca Expand Prostate Cancer Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.18 FoundationOne Liquid Biopsy Assay Gets FDA OK as Companion Diagnostic

5.19 Epic Sciences Raises $24M for Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Test

5.20 GenoMe Diagnostics Preparing DPCR-Based Ovarian Cancer Test

5.21 Sophia Genetics to Commercialize Liquid Biopsy Test

5.22 Agilent, Qiagen Nab FDA Approvals for Lung Cancer Treatment CDx

5.23 Liquid Biopsy Startup Haystack Oncology Raises $56M

5.24 Hedera Dx to Launch Liquid Biopsy Streamlined Platform

5.25 PamGene Expanding Liquid Biopsy Assays

5.26 Liquid Biopsy Firm Hedera Dx Raises €14M

5.27 MDxHealth Plans One-Stop Shop for Prostate Cancer Dx

5.28 Precision Oncology Dx Access Varies Widely in Europe

5.29 Extracellular Vesicles Show Promise as Early-Stage Cancer Diagnostic

5.30 Predicine Receives CE Mark for Blood and Urine Liquid Biopsy

5.31 BillionToOne Launches First Liquid Biopsy Products

5.32 Dxcover Advances Multicancer Detection Platform

5.33 CorePath Laboratories, Cizzle Biotechnology Partner on Lung Cancer Blood Test

5.34 Illumina Sues Guardant Health Over Patents

5.35 Invitae to Expand Cancer Testing Portfolio

5.36 Cancer Centre, Inivata Partner on Clinical Liquid Biopsy Studies

5.37 IVBH Bio Takes Aim at With Liquid Biopsy Incubator

5.38 Molecular Health, Eone-Diagnomics Ink Liquid Biopsy Partnership

5.39 Delfi Diagnostics Looks To Fragmentation-Based Liquid Biopsy Tech

5.40 BillionToOne Adapting Fetal Dx Tech for Liquid Biopsy

5.41 EDGC to Expand Liquid Biopsy Space With Cell-Free DNA Platform

5.42 Liquid Biopsy Startup BioCaptiva Raises £1M in Seed Funding

5.43 Agilent Enters Liquid Biopsy Market with Resolution Biosciences Acquisition

5.44 Bio-Techne to Acquire Asuragen for up to $320M

5.45 Personalis Broadens Liquid Biopsy Offering

5.46 Exact Sciences to Offer End-to-End Cancer Testing With Ashion Acquisition

5.47 Delfi Diagnostics Plans Multi-Cancer Screening Test

5.48 Menarini's CellSearch Shows Potential to Predict Breast Cancer Prognosis, Treatment Response

5.49 Liquid Biopsy NGS Panels - Diverse Test Claims

5.50 CMS Colon Cancer Screening Memo Bodes Well for Assays

5.51 Natera Liquid Biopsy Test Coverage to Expand

5.52 Freenome Closes Financing to Support Early Cancer Detection Trial

5.53 C$2.6M Liquid Biopsy Initiative

5.54 NeoGenomics, Inivata Partner for Lung Cancer Liquid Biopsy

5.55 Liquid Biopsy Shows Promise as Screen for Cancers

5.56 Inivata launches RaDaRT for the detection of residual disease and recurrence

5.57 Liquid Biopsy Assay Detects 50+ Types of Cancer

5.58 Liquid Biopsy Study Confirms Concordance with Tissue Biopsy

6 Profiles of Key Players

6.1 Admera Health, LLC

6.2 Abbott Laboratories

6.3 AccuraGen Inc.

6.4 Acuamark Diagnostics

6.5 Agilent

6.6 Amoy Diagnostics Co., Ltd.

6.7 Anchor Dx

6.8 ANGLE plc

6.9 Applied DNA Sciences

6.10 ARUP Laboratories

6.11 AVIVA Systems Biology

6.12 Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

6.13 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics (Danaher)

6.14 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.15 Berkley Lights

6.16 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

6.17 BillionToOne

6.18 Bioarray Genetics

6.19 Biocartis

6.20 Biocept, Inc.

6.21 Biodesix Inc.

6.22 BioFluidica

6.23 Biolidics Ltd

6.24 bioMerieux Diagnostics

6.25 Bioneer Corporation

6.26 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

6.27 Bio-Techne

6.28 Bioview

6.29 Burning Rock

6.30 Cardiff Oncology

6.31 CareDx

6.32 Caris Molecular Diagnostics

6.33 CellCarta

6.34 CellMax Life

6.35 Cepheid (Danaher)

6.36 Circulogene

6.37 Cizzle Biotech

6.38 Clearbridge Biomedics

6.39 Clinical Genomics

6.40 Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

6.41 Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

6.42 Diagnologix LLC

6.43 Dxcover

6.44 Element Biosciences

6.45 Enzo Biochem

6.46 Epic Sciences

6.47 Epigenomics AG

6.48 Eurofins Scientific

6.49 Exact Sciences

6.50 Fluxion Biosciences (Cell Microsystems)

6.51 Freenome

6.52 Fyr Diagnostics

6.53 GeneFirst Ltd.

6.54 Genetron Holdings

6.55 GILUPI Nanomedizin

6.56 Guardant Health

6.57 HansaBiomed

6.58 Haystack Oncology (Quest Dx)

6.59 iCellate

6.60 ICON PLC

6.61 Illumina

6.62 Incell Dx

6.63 Inivata

6.64 INOVIQ

6.65 Invitae Corporation

6.66 J&J Innovative Medicine

6.67 Lucence Health

6.68 Lunglife AI Inc

6.69 MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

6.70 MDx Health

6.71 Menarini Silicon Biosystems

6.72 Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

6.73 Millipore Sigma

6.74 Miltenyi Biotec

6.75 miR Scientific

6.76 Myriad Genetics

6.77 Nanostring

6.78 NantHealth, Inc.

6.79 Natera

6.80 NeoGenomics

6.81 Novogene

6.82 On-Chip Biotechnologies

6.83 Oncocyte

6.84 OncoDNA

6.85 Oncimmune

6.86 Oxford Nanopore Technologies

6.87 PamGene

6.88 Panagene

6.89 Personalis

6.90 PGDx (Labcorp)

6.91 PrecisionMed

6.92 Predicine

6.93 Predictive Oncology

6.94 Prenetics

6.95 Promega

6.96 Qiagen

6.97 Rarecells SAS

6.98 RareCyte

6.99 Revvity

6.100 Roche Diagnostics

6.101 Saga Diagnostics

6.102 Screencell

6.103 Siemens Healthineers

6.104 simfo GmbH

6.105 Singlera Genomics Inc.

6.106 Singular Genomics

6.107 Standard BioTools

6.108 Stilla Technologies

6.109 Superfluid Dx

6.110 Sysmex Inostics

6.111 Tempus Labs, Inc.

6.112 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.113 Todos Medical

6.114 Ultima Genomics

6.115 Veracyte

6.116 VolitionRX

6.117 Vortex Biosciences

7 The Global Market for Liquid Biopsy Diagnostics

7.1 Global Market Overview by Country

7.2 Global Market by Cancer - Overview

7.3 Global Market by Usage - Overview

7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7.5 Global Market by Marker - Overview

7.6 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - By Cancer

8.1 Breast

8.2 Colorectal

8.3 Cervical

8.4 Lung

8.5 Prostate

9 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Usage

9.1 Screening

9.3 Diagnostic

9.4 Therapy

9.5 Monitor

10 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Place

10.1 Hospital Lab

10.2 Lab Service

10.3 Lab Outpatient

11 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Marker

11.1 Circulating Tumor Cell

11.2 Cell Free DNA

11.3 Vesicle

12 Global Liquid Biopsy Diagnostic Markets - by Product

12.1 Kits

12.2 Instruments

12.3 Service

13 Appendices

13.1 Growth of Approved IVD Test Menu

13.2 Growth of Approved Average IVD Test Fee

13.3 The Most Used IVD Assays

13.4 The Highest Grossing Assays

13.5 Laboratory Fees Schedule

