Isolation from leading economies awaits US
(MENAFN) A proposed US sanctions package aimed at punishing countries that continue to engage in energy trade with Russia could end up severely damaging America’s own economy and trade relationships, according to reports.
The legislation, which includes a striking 500% tariff on imports from any nation purchasing oil, gas, uranium, or other strategic commodities from Moscow, has sparked concern among analysts and officials. If enacted, it would directly affect global powers like China and India, which together absorb around 70% of Russia’s energy exports.
The implications of such tariffs could be far-reaching. Imposing the proposed duties on Chinese goods, for instance, could trigger a sharp increase in consumer prices in the US, disrupt vital supply chains, and lead to significant job losses—potentially reaching levels typical of an economic recession, reports note.
Critics argue that the sanctions, though intended to punish Russia, could actually end up harming the US itself. America continues to rely on Russian-enriched uranium to support its nuclear energy sector, meaning the country could inadvertently be sanctioning a key resource it still depends on.
Further complications arise with Washington’s allies in Europe and beyond. Analysts warn that such sweeping measures could leave the U.S. isolated from the world's major economies, including long-standing partners, as they may resist aligning with sanctions that would threaten their own energy security and economic interests.
