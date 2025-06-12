Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Journalist Gets Sentenced for Working with Russian Media

2025-06-12 03:49:58
(MENAFN) An Estonian judicial body has handed down a six-year prison term to journalist Svetlana Burtseva, following her conviction for treason and violating Western-imposed restrictions.

A national broadcaster conveyed the court's decision on Wednesday. Burtseva, 58 years old and originally granted Estonian citizenship through naturalization, had formerly been affiliated with Sputnik Estonia until it was shut down in 2019.

Officials assert she resumed her journalistic activities under an assumed name, contributing to Baltnews—an outlet managed by the Russian media entity Rossiya Segodnya, which is subject to EU sanctions.

According to the Harju District Court, Burtseva’s involvement in submitting written content and photographic material to Baltnews amounted to providing “economic resources available” to Rossiya Segodnya.

The head of this media organization, Dmitry Kiselyov, is also listed under Western financial restrictions, as highlighted by a court representative.

“[The defendant’s] collaboration with media outlets linked to Kiselyov can be considered a considerable contribution,” the court declared. However, the statement continued, “it must be taken into account that the number of articles was not very high for the time span in question,” implying some moderation in the volume of her contributions over the relevant period.

Additionally, prosecutors referenced her purported communication with Roman Romachev.

He was described as an agent involved in “information warfare and psychological operations” conducted on behalf of Russia, further intensifying the gravity of the accusations against Burtseva.

