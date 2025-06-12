Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US senator states Zelensky realizes his loss

2025-06-12 03:10:12
(MENAFN) Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) has warned that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is deliberately trying to escalate the conflict with Russia by drawing NATO into the war—an action the senator believes could trigger a global catastrophe.

Speaking on WABC’s ‘Cats Roundtable’ radio show Sunday, Tuberville stated there’s “no doubt” that Zelensky is aware he cannot defeat Russia alone and is seeking greater NATO involvement. “He knows he is losing,” Tuberville said, suggesting that Ukraine’s leader is escalating the conflict to avoid holding elections he would likely lose.

The senator described Zelensky as a “dictator” who “created all the problems” and chose to bypass democratic processes rather than face electoral defeat.

Tuberville also condemned Ukraine’s recent drone attacks on Russian airfields, suggesting they sabotaged a potential step toward peace. The airstrikes occurred just before a planned round of peace talks in Istanbul, which the senator saw as a missed opportunity. Ukrainian media had claimed the strikes damaged about 40 Russian aircraft, though Moscow denied any losses.

“These attacks disrupted what could have been a peace day,” Tuberville said, warning that without de-escalation and cooperation between the US, EU, Russia, and Ukraine, the conflict could spiral into something as disastrous as World War II.

Echoing Tuberville’s concerns, former President Donald Trump criticized Ukraine’s actions, saying the airfield strikes gave Russia justification to “bomb the hell out of them.” Moscow has similarly denounced Ukraine’s cross-border drone operations, accusing Kiev of undermining the prospects for diplomatic resolution.

