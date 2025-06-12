Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For June 12
|
Currency
|
Rial on June 12
|
Rial on June 11
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
646,217
|
643,477
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
875,980
|
869,146
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
788,485
|
782,737
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
67,675
|
67,030
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
64,159
|
63,742
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
99,533
|
98,529
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
7,562
|
7,518
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
175,961
|
175,215
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
2,111,823
|
2,100,825
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
228,794
|
228,052
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
447,204
|
444,015
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
82,328
|
81,983
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
1,678,803
|
1,671,727
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
472,945
|
470,212
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
390,636
|
388,850
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
36,507
|
36,325
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
16,513
|
16,412
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
8,140
|
8,214
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
177,532
|
176,779
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
49,307
|
49,093
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
50
|
49
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
421,341
|
419,601
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
172,325
|
171,594
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
1,717,552
|
1,711,375
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
503,281
|
499,927
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
528,644
|
526,643
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
21,606
|
21,521
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
308
|
307
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
472,379
|
469,627
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
118,350
|
117,924
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
89,836
|
89,530
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
1,983,530
|
1,972,119
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
152,527
|
151,893
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
471,874
|
470,364
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
911,449
|
907,584
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
742,500
|
734,981
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
126,566
|
126,535
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
236,889
|
235,827
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiahs
|
IDR
|
39,761
|
39,553
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
9,253
|
9,220
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
197,318
|
196,481
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
380,127
|
378,516
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
1,156,289
|
1,152,952
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
64,612
|
64,542
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
184,110
|
183,372
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
6,490
|
6,501
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 819,522 rials and $1 costs 713,251 rials.
NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.
The price of one euro in this system amounted to 797,200 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,824 rials.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 949,000–952,000 rials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment