Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For June 12

2025-06-12 03:05:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 12, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 44 currencies increased, while two decreased compared to June 11.

As for CBI, $1 equals 646,217 rials, and one euro is 742,500 rials, while on June 11, one euro was 734,981 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 12

Rial on June 11

1 US dollar

USD

646,217

643,477

1 British pound

GBP

875,980

869,146

1 Swiss franc

CHF

788,485

782,737

1 Swedish króna

SEK

67,675

67,030

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

64,159

63,742

1 Danish krone

DKK

99,533

98,529

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,562

7,518

1 UAE Dirham

AED

175,961

175,215

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

2,111,823

2,100,825

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

228,794

228,052

100 Japanese yen

JPY

447,204

444,015

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

82,328

81,983

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,678,803

1,671,727

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

472,945

470,212

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

390,636

388,850

1 South African rand

ZAR

36,507

36,325

1 Turkish lira

TRY

16,513

16,412

1 Russian ruble

RUB

8,140

8,214

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

177,532

176,779

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

49,307

49,093

1 Syrian pound

SYP

50

49

1 Australian dollar

AUD

421,341

419,601

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

172,325

171,594

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,717,552

1,711,375

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

503,281

499,927

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

528,644

526,643

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

21,606

21,521

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

308

307

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

472,379

469,627

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

118,350

117,924

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

89,836

89,530

100 Thai baht

THB

1,983,530

1,972,119

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

152,527

151,893

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

471,874

470,364

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

911,449

907,584

1 euro

EUR

742,500

734,981

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

126,566

126,535

1 Georgian lari

GEL

236,889

235,827

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

39,761

39,553

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

9,253

9,220

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

197,318

196,481

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

380,127

378,516

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,156,289

1,152,952

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

64,612

64,542

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

184,110

183,372

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,490

6,501

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 819,522 rials and $1 costs 713,251 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 797,200 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 693,824 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 826,000–829,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 949,000–952,000 rials.

