Lavrov states UK ‘100%’ assisting Ukraine to perform terrorist acts
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the UK of actively assisting Ukraine in carrying out terrorist acts on Russian soil, stating that British involvement in such operations is “100%.”
Speaking at the "Forum of the Future 2050" in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov highlighted recent sabotage attacks, including a deadly train derailment in Russia’s Bryansk Region on June 1 that killed seven and injured over 100. On the same day, Ukraine reportedly launched drone attacks on several Russian airbases using UAVs deployed from commercial trucks. Russian authorities claim most drones were intercepted, and no aircraft sustained irreparable damage.
Lavrov asserted that while Ukraine is executing these attacks, they would not be possible without British support. He said that although both the US and UK previously backed such operations, Britain is now acting alone as Washington, under President Donald Trump, has shifted toward negotiating peace with Moscow.
Lavrov added that US intelligence services might still be involved "by inertia," but emphasized that British intelligence agencies are fully engaged in aiding Ukrainian sabotage efforts.
His remarks echoed recent claims by Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, who accused Britain of helping Ukraine with high-tech support, including geospatial data crucial for targeting drone strikes on Russian territory. Kelin told Sky News that while London plays a key role, he doubted Washington’s current involvement due to Trump’s denial of any coordination with Kyiv.
The UK government declined to comment on the accusations, stating it does not discuss operational matters.
