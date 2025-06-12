Qatar Airways Flies Paris Saint-Germain On Special UEFA Champions League Boeing 777
Paris Saint-Germain have departed from Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport aboard Qatar Airways' special UEFA Champions League Boeing 777, ahead of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in the United States, with the club's emblem on the aircraft. The flight marks a continued celebration of PSG's historic UEFA Champions League victory, following their homecoming to Paris last month on the very same aircraft. As Official Airline Partner of both the club and the tournament, Qatar Airways proudly connects champions to football's biggest global stages.
