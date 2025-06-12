Qatar University College Of Pharmacy Holds Preceptor Development Session

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU)'s College of Pharmacy, represented by the Professional Education Division of the Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) Program, organised the Annual Preceptor Development Session and Appreciation Ceremony for Educational Partners.

The event aimed to enhance the clinical training skills of preceptors and strengthen communication with the College's partners who play a vital role in preparing students for the labour market.

In his speech, Prof. Mohamed Izham, Dean of the College of Pharmacy at QU, expressed deep appreciation for the College's partners and preceptors, recognising them as a cornerstone in the advancement of pharmaceutical education and professional practice.

The Dean emphasized that pharmacy managers, frontline practitioners, and decision-makers all play a key role in shaping the future of the pharmacy profession in Qatar and beyond, due to their direct impact on patient care quality, pharmaceutical service development, and building qualified student competencies.

Prof. Izham added,“Each of you is not only a healthcare professional but also an educator, a role model, and a source of inspiration to us and our students. Your mentorship impacting the learning experiences of our students, equipping them with the confidence, compassion, and competence they need to serve our communities.”

The Dean also expressed the College's sincere gratitude for the continued support provided by partners and preceptors, their generous investment of time and expertise, and their steadfast commitment to excellence in pharmacy education and practice.

In a statement, Dr. Hazem Elewa, Associate Professor and Director of the PharmD Program, said,“This event is an expression of appreciation and gratitude to our field training preceptors and educational partners for their pivotal role in enriching our students' experience by sharing their practical expertise with our pharmacy students.

Dr. Ziad highlighted the program's achievements in 2024, with 55 students successfully completing SPEP 1 and 42 students completing SPEP 2-6, totaling 264 rotations. These included 104 rotations in hospital pharmacies, 98 in community pharmacies, 42 in primary care, 12 in the pharmaceutical industry, and 9 international rotations.

Dr. Fatima Rostom, Director of Pharmacy at the Communicable Disease Center (CDC) at HMC, expressed her pride in participating, saying:“As a stakeholder from Hamad Medical Corporation, Communicable Disease Center Pharmacy I was happy and proud to witness the recognition of us, as we try to contribute to the growth of future pharmacists. The event was a good opportunity to reinforce the importance of our shared mission to assure excellence in clinical education, mentorship, and healthcare advancement through interprofessional education.”