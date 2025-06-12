403
NATO pushes for massive increase in arms defense
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is set to propose a dramatic rise in military expenditures for all member states, urging them to commit 5% of their gross domestic product (GDP) to defense spending. This ambitious goal will be presented at the alliance’s upcoming summit in The Hague later this June.
Rutte’s proposal includes a detailed breakdown: 3.5% of GDP would be allocated to direct military spending, while an additional 1.5% would fund related investments such as defense infrastructure and industrial capacity. He emphasized that this expanded budget is crucial to meet newly agreed-upon capability targets that cover areas like air defense systems, fighter jets, armored vehicles, drones, logistics, and personnel readiness.
The call for increased defense budgets comes in the wake of ongoing pressure from US President Donald Trump, who since returning to office has stepped up criticism of European allies for not contributing enough to NATO’s collective defense. Trump has long accused European states of underfunding their militaries while relying heavily on U.S. defense support.
Despite an existing commitment from NATO members to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense, a recent report shows that ten out of the alliance’s 32 countries still fall short of that goal. The United States remains the bloc’s largest financial contributor by a wide margin.
Rutte, speaking after a defense ministers’ meeting in Brussels, noted that the proposed 5% threshold would be supported by a mechanism requiring each nation to submit annual plans that demonstrate progress toward the new target. This approach, he argued, would ensure sustained and measurable increases over time.
Previously, Rutte has suggested reducing social spending across the European Union to redirect resources toward expanding military capabilities—a position likely to fuel debate as the alliance weighs economic priorities against growing security concerns.
