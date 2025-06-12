403
Zelensky says nations share responsibility of war
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed skepticism about the effectiveness of diplomatic efforts with Russia, suggesting that peace cannot be achieved without firm international pressure on Moscow. His remarks appeared to be a veiled critique of US President Donald Trump, following Trump’s recent conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Trump and Putin spoke for 75 minutes on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump described the exchange as “good,” but acknowledged it wouldn’t bring “immediate peace.” He also relayed that Putin warned he would "have to respond" to a Ukrainian drone strike that had recently hit multiple Russian airbases.
Over the weekend, Ukrainian drones reportedly targeted airfields across five Russian regions, from Murmansk in the Arctic to Irkutsk in Siberia. Ukraine claimed the attacks damaged or destroyed around 40 aircraft, including strategic bombers. Moscow, however, disputed both the number of aircraft affected and the extent of the damage.
Later that same day, Zelensky took to social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, writing: “Many have spoken with Russia at various levels. But none of these talks have brought a reliable peace, or even stopped the war.” His comments appeared to allude to Trump’s outreach to Putin.
The Ukrainian president went on to criticize what he described as hesitation among influential nations to increase pressure on Moscow. He implied that inaction by global powers equates to complicity in Russia’s actions: “If the powerful do not stop Putin, it means they share responsibility with him.”
