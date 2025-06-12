403
UN Chief Voices Concern Over U.S. Sanctions Targeting ICC Judges
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has raised alarm over the recent U.S. sanctions targeting four judges from the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to his spokesman on Wednesday.
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Guterres, stated, "The secretary-general expresses serious concern about the designation of four judges of the International Criminal Court to be sanctioned under the executive order by the United States."
Although the United Nations and the ICC operate as independent bodies with distinct roles, the UN regards the ICC as a fundamental institution in the global justice system. Haq underscored that Guterres holds deep respect for the court's work during a routine press briefing.
The secretary-general also highlighted the critical importance of upholding the principle of judicial independence, the spokesman added.
Last week, the U.S. government announced sanctions against the four ICC judges, targeting them due to their involvement in investigations concerning actions linked to the United States or Israel, as detailed in a statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
