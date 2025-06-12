Environment Minister Visits IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories In Monaco
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie paid a visit to the Marine Environment Laboratories of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the Principality of Monaco. The visit took place on the sidelines of his participation in the Third Ocean Conference held in Nice, France.
During the visit, the Minister met with Descroix Comanducci, Director of the IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories. They discussed aspects of mutual cooperation and ways to strengthen collaboration in marine environmental protection and national technical capacity building in this field.
He toured the laboratories and was briefed on the latest technologies used to monitor environmental changes in marine areas, as well as the application of radiological and nuclear techniques in measuring pollutants in the marine environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment