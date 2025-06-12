Environment Minister Visits IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories In Monaco

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie paid a visit to the Marine Environment Laboratories of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the Principality of Monaco. The visit took place on the sidelines of his participation in the Third Ocean Conference held in Nice, France.

During the visit, the Minister met with Descroix Comanducci, Director of the IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories. They discussed aspects of mutual cooperation and ways to strengthen collaboration in marine environmental protection and national technical capacity building in this field.

He toured the laboratories and was briefed on the latest technologies used to monitor environmental changes in marine areas, as well as the application of radiological and nuclear techniques in measuring pollutants in the marine environment.