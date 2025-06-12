White House Preparing G7 Summit Meetings For Trump, Zelensky Among Expected Attendees
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this at a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent
"I can confirm there will be quite a few bilateral meetings between the president and other foreign leaders," she said.
When asked whether a meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was specifically planned, Leavitt did not provide a direct answer.
"The White House is still working very hard to finalize that schedule, and we will provide that for you as soon as we have it," she said.
Zelensky earlier confirmed that he had received an official invitation from the Canadian prime minister to attend the G7 summit, which will take place in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15 to 17.
Photo: PAP/EPA
