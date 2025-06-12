Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White House Preparing G7 Summit Meetings For Trump, Zelensky Among Expected Attendees

White House Preparing G7 Summit Meetings For Trump, Zelensky Among Expected Attendees


2025-06-12 02:09:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House has officially confirmed that it is organizing a series of bilateral meetings for President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 summit in Canada, where leaders of the G7 as well as the presidents of Brazil, Mexico, and Ukraine are expected to attend.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this at a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent

"I can confirm there will be quite a few bilateral meetings between the president and other foreign leaders," she said.

When asked whether a meeting between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was specifically planned, Leavitt did not provide a direct answer.

"The White House is still working very hard to finalize that schedule, and we will provide that for you as soon as we have it," she said.

Read also: MFA spokesman unveils Ukraine's expectations of NATO summit

Zelensky earlier confirmed that he had received an official invitation from the Canadian prime minister to attend the G7 summit, which will take place in Kananaskis, Canada, from June 15 to 17.

Photo: PAP/EPA

MENAFN12062025000193011044ID1109664218

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search