MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian MP Aleksey Pushkov, head of the Federation Council Committee on Information Policy, claims that the US is allegedly“the main candidate for collapse in the near future” due to growing internal conflicts.

The representative of the ruling United Russia party wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Chaos and uncontrollability reign in California. Rioters are throwing bricks at police cars, which someone has carefully placed throughout Los Angeles, as during the 2020 riots. Mexican flags, which have become a symbol of the rebellion of illegal immigrants whom Trump intends to deport from the country, are flying everywhere. At the same time, the state governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, essentially supports the rioters and blames the federal government for everything," writes the Russian ideologist close to Putin.

According to him,“while Brussels dreams of the collapse of Russia, which will not happen, the main candidate for collapse may be the United States : the country may not withstand the powerful divisions that are shaking American society. Moreover, internal conflict in the United States is only growing.”

Pushkov also claims that“in the 21st century, the United States may become the Disunited States.”

It is worth noting that Pushkov is not an ordinary Russian parliamentarian, but a hereditary Soviet and Russian diplomat. He is also the head of the Russian Federation's delegation to the PACE and one of the authors of the amendments to the Russian Constitution that allowed Putin to become“president for life.”

says he urged Putin not to retaliate against Ukrain

As reported by Ukrinform, protests in California erupted after a series of immigration raids last week, resulting in the arrest of more than 100 people. People took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles and its suburbs. Local authorities deployed law enforcement officers to disperse the demonstrations.

US President Donald Trump ordered the National Guard to be sent to Los Angeles.

California authorities filed a lawsuit against Trump for deploying 2,000 National Guard troops without the state's consent, accusing the president of trying to create chaos for his own political purposes.