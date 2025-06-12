Russian Forces Struck Kharkiv With Molniia Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On the evening of June 11, Russian troops struck the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv with a Molniia drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"A strike by an enemy Molniia drone has been recorded. Preliminary reports indicate that it was in the Saltivsky district. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.

The air raid alert in the city continues.

In the next post , the mayor clarified that there were no casualties. "As a result of the Molniia UAV strike on the Saltivsky district, a private house and a fence were damaged. No information about casualties has been received," Terekhov said.

Three killed, 64 injured: Zelensky urges world to increase pressure on Russia afterattack

As reported, Russian troops attacked rescuers with a strike drone while they were demining agricultural land in the deoccupied territories of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region . One sapper was killed and two were wounded.