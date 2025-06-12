Russian Forces Struck Kharkiv With Molniia Drone
This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.
"A strike by an enemy Molniia drone has been recorded. Preliminary reports indicate that it was in the Saltivsky district. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.
The air raid alert in the city continues.
In the next post , the mayor clarified that there were no casualties. "As a result of the Molniia UAV strike on the Saltivsky district, a private house and a fence were damaged. No information about casualties has been received," Terekhov said.Read also: Three killed, 64 injured: Zelensky urges world to increase pressure on Russia after Kharkiv attack
As reported, Russian troops attacked rescuers with a strike drone while they were demining agricultural land in the deoccupied territories of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region . One sapper was killed and two were wounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment