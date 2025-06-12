Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Forces Struck Kharkiv With Molniia Drone

Russian Forces Struck Kharkiv With Molniia Drone


2025-06-12 02:09:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of June 11, Russian troops struck the Saltivsky district of Kharkiv with a Molniia drone.

This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

"A strike by an enemy Molniia drone has been recorded. Preliminary reports indicate that it was in the Saltivsky district. The consequences are being clarified," he wrote.

The air raid alert in the city continues.

In the next post , the mayor clarified that there were no casualties. "As a result of the Molniia UAV strike on the Saltivsky district, a private house and a fence were damaged. No information about casualties has been received," Terekhov said.

Read also: Three killed, 64 injured: Zelensky urges world to increase pressure on Russia after Kharkiv attack

As reported, Russian troops attacked rescuers with a strike drone while they were demining agricultural land in the deoccupied territories of the Izium district of the Kharkiv region . One sapper was killed and two were wounded.

MENAFN12062025000193011044ID1109664204

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search