Romanian President: Ukraine Must Be Helped To Negotiate Peace From Position Of Strength
He said this during his speech at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Odesa on Wednesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
Dan noted that today's summit was taking place amid ongoing discussions about what a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in Ukraine should look like. He said that Ukraine had consistently preferred peace over war, pointing out that President Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed a Peace Formula based on the UN Charter and international law. He also recalled that when the United States put forward its own peace initiative, Zelensky had agreed to a ceasefire and was even willing to meet personally with Vladimir Putin.Read also: Serbia supports Ukraine's territorial integrity, ready to help with reconstruction – Vucic
In contrast, he said, Russia has made unreasonable demands that it knew in advance would not be accepted. Dan stressed that the only language Russia understands is strength, and therefore, everything possible must be done to ensure that Ukraine can enter negotiations from a position of power. He also underscored the importance of clearly and firmly condemning Russia's actions for what they truly represent -- a strategy aimed at buying time and sabotaging the peace process.
Photo: Anadolu
