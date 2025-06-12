Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strike Injures Two Utility Workers In Kherson

2025-06-12 02:08:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, Russian invaders launched a drone attack targeting employees of a municipal utility company, injuring two workers.

According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported the incident via Telegram .

“At approximately 12:20 in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, Russian forces attacked workers from one of the city's municipal enterprises using a drone. As a result, two employees, aged 32 and 43, sustained blast injuries,” the post reads.

The victims are currently hospitalized, and doctors are conducting examinations and providing necessary medical assistance.

Read also: Russian strike on energy facility leaves Kherson region facing major power outages

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine concluded that Russian drone strikes on civilians on the right bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region qualify as crimes against humanity.

