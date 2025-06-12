Ukrainian Government Eases Procurement Rules For Domestic Drones, EW Systems
This was announced by Taras Melnychuk, the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, via Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Amendments have been made to the procedure for procuring domestically manufactured unmanned systems, tactical-level electronic warfare equipment, and their components,” the statement reads.
According to the amendments, the acceptance of drones and EW systems can now be carried out without the involvement of representatives from the state contracting authority. Instead, acceptance is based on a quality certificate provided by the contractor for each unit of equipment. This certificate guarantees that the product meets the manufacturer's declared specifications, quality, safety, and technical condition.
Responsibility for the accuracy of the information in the quality certificate lies with the contractor executing the state contract.
As previously reported, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, as part of its effort to enhance cooperation with private industry in defense production quality assurance, signed a memorandum with the Ukrainian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.
