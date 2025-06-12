Russian Strike On Energy Facility Leaves Kherson Region Facing Major Power Outages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In Kherson region, Russian forces have attacked a critical energy facility, severely complicating the power supply situation. Authorities are urging residents to be understanding and to prepare for a prolonged blackout.

According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported the incident via Telegram .

“The situation with electricity supply in Kherson region is difficult. Russian troops have attacked an important energy facility,” the message reads.

Energy workers are doing everything possible to repair the damage and restore electricity to homes in the region. All relevant services and ministries are providing necessary support.

Prokudin noted that it is currently impossible to estimate how long the repairs will take. He asked residents to remain patient and brace for an extended period without power.

Russian drone hits car invillage, two wounded

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of April 10, 2025, 54 settlements on the liberated right bank of Kherson region - almost 25% of the total - remained without electricity due to ongoing Russian shelling.