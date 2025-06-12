Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike On Energy Facility Leaves Kherson Region Facing Major Power Outages

Russian Strike On Energy Facility Leaves Kherson Region Facing Major Power Outages


2025-06-12 02:08:37
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, Russian forces have attacked a critical energy facility, severely complicating the power supply situation. Authorities are urging residents to be understanding and to prepare for a prolonged blackout.

According to Ukrinform, Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported the incident via Telegram .

“The situation with electricity supply in Kherson region is difficult. Russian troops have attacked an important energy facility,” the message reads.

Energy workers are doing everything possible to repair the damage and restore electricity to homes in the region. All relevant services and ministries are providing necessary support.

Prokudin noted that it is currently impossible to estimate how long the repairs will take. He asked residents to remain patient and brace for an extended period without power.

Read also: Russian drone hits car in Kherson village, two wounded

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of April 10, 2025, 54 settlements on the liberated right bank of Kherson region - almost 25% of the total - remained without electricity due to ongoing Russian shelling.

MENAFN12062025000193011044ID1109664195

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search