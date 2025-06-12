In Kramatorsk Direction, AFU Destroyed Russian Cannon And Mortar Installation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Soldiers of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade of the Kyiv Brigade of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a cannon and mortar installation of Russian invaders in the Kramatorsk direction.

According to Ukrinform, the brigade reported this on Telegram and released a video.

As a result of accurate fire, an artillery cannon, a mortar installation, and Russian infantry shelters were destroyed, the report said.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops suffered losses when they attempted to storm the positions of the 10th Brigade“Edelweiss” with motorcycles and buggies.