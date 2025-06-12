403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
LG RESHAPING AND EMPOWERING SMARTER WORKPLACES THROUGH NEXT-GEN IT SOLUTIONS
(MENAFN- bursonglobal)
DUBAI, June 11, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) is continuing its dedication to transforming business operations in the region with its latest collection of innovative IT solutions, including top-tier monitors and powerful ProBeam laser projectors. Crafted to address the changing needs of corporate offices, educational institutions, and different business sectors, these solutions are ushering in a new era of smart working and efficiency.
’G’s monitor lineup leads in ergonomic design and visual comfort, essential for t’day’s demanding work environments, where models like ”he 27” Full HD IPS, and 34'' U™traWide™ WQHD IPS monitors, both with built-in webcams, ex’mplify LG’s drive to offer features that focus on user well-being and productivity.
Featuring Reader Mode and Flicker Saf”, the LG 27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS monitor also boasts advanced eye comfort technologies, minimizing eye strain during long hours of work, while its ergonomic design allows for adaptable adjustments to fit individual preferences. For professionals needing more digital workspace, the LG ™4'' UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS monitor provides a wide screen for superior multitasking, allowing users to handle multiple applications simultaneously with ease.
Additionally, both monitors feature convenient USB-C connectivity, simplifying cable management and providing a single-cable solution for power, data, and video transmission, thereby streamlining the workspace and improving overall efficiency, as well as a built-in webcam and mic, and a 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
Complementing LG’s innovate monitors are the ProBeam Laser Projectors, including the ProBeam 4K Wireless Laser Projector and the ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector; projectors designed to deliver sharp presentations and encourage dynamic collaboration. With a 4K (3,840x2,160) or a 1920x1200 Wide Ultra Extended Graphics Array (WUXGA) resolution, they ensure detailed and precise images in any business setting.
LG ProBe’m’s mercury-free laser offers an exceptional lifespan, too, of up to 20,000 hours, maintaining 99% of its initial brightness over time, while providing nearly maintenance-free operation. Its longevity, combined with smart wireless connections through w™bOS™, Mi™acast™, and Bluetooth, makes screen and sound sharing easy and stress-free, adapting effortlessly to a variety of business needs, from small meetings to large conferences.
The LG ProBeam, with as much as 6,000 lumens of brightness, promises clarity even in well-lit convention centers, providing powerful performance from a small 16.7-liter body, and flexible installation options, including Lens Shift and Zoom x1.6, allowing it to fit any space perfectly, while also featuring four Corner Keystone for precise screen adjustments.
LG’s integrated approach to IT solutions, from monitors to projectors, empowers businesses to adopt flexible and hybrid work models, enhancing employee engagement and productivity. By combining top-notch image quality, ergonomic design, smart connectivity, and flexible installation o’tions, LG’s monitors and ProBeam Laser Projectors are the ultimate tools for modernizing business presentations and daily operations, ensuring LG remains a leader in offering cutting-edge, efficient, and sustainable B2B IT solutions, setting new standards for business environments across the region.
DUBAI, June 11, 2025 – LG Electronics (LG) is continuing its dedication to transforming business operations in the region with its latest collection of innovative IT solutions, including top-tier monitors and powerful ProBeam laser projectors. Crafted to address the changing needs of corporate offices, educational institutions, and different business sectors, these solutions are ushering in a new era of smart working and efficiency.
’G’s monitor lineup leads in ergonomic design and visual comfort, essential for t’day’s demanding work environments, where models like ”he 27” Full HD IPS, and 34'' U™traWide™ WQHD IPS monitors, both with built-in webcams, ex’mplify LG’s drive to offer features that focus on user well-being and productivity.
Featuring Reader Mode and Flicker Saf”, the LG 27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS monitor also boasts advanced eye comfort technologies, minimizing eye strain during long hours of work, while its ergonomic design allows for adaptable adjustments to fit individual preferences. For professionals needing more digital workspace, the LG ™4'' UltraWide™ WQHD (3440x1440) IPS monitor provides a wide screen for superior multitasking, allowing users to handle multiple applications simultaneously with ease.
Additionally, both monitors feature convenient USB-C connectivity, simplifying cable management and providing a single-cable solution for power, data, and video transmission, thereby streamlining the workspace and improving overall efficiency, as well as a built-in webcam and mic, and a 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum.
Complementing LG’s innovate monitors are the ProBeam Laser Projectors, including the ProBeam 4K Wireless Laser Projector and the ProBeam WUXGA Laser Projector; projectors designed to deliver sharp presentations and encourage dynamic collaboration. With a 4K (3,840x2,160) or a 1920x1200 Wide Ultra Extended Graphics Array (WUXGA) resolution, they ensure detailed and precise images in any business setting.
LG ProBe’m’s mercury-free laser offers an exceptional lifespan, too, of up to 20,000 hours, maintaining 99% of its initial brightness over time, while providing nearly maintenance-free operation. Its longevity, combined with smart wireless connections through w™bOS™, Mi™acast™, and Bluetooth, makes screen and sound sharing easy and stress-free, adapting effortlessly to a variety of business needs, from small meetings to large conferences.
The LG ProBeam, with as much as 6,000 lumens of brightness, promises clarity even in well-lit convention centers, providing powerful performance from a small 16.7-liter body, and flexible installation options, including Lens Shift and Zoom x1.6, allowing it to fit any space perfectly, while also featuring four Corner Keystone for precise screen adjustments.
LG’s integrated approach to IT solutions, from monitors to projectors, empowers businesses to adopt flexible and hybrid work models, enhancing employee engagement and productivity. By combining top-notch image quality, ergonomic design, smart connectivity, and flexible installation o’tions, LG’s monitors and ProBeam Laser Projectors are the ultimate tools for modernizing business presentations and daily operations, ensuring LG remains a leader in offering cutting-edge, efficient, and sustainable B2B IT solutions, setting new standards for business environments across the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment