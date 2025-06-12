Counting The Cost Of A Million Russian War Casualties

MENAFN - Asia Times) Russian military casualties in the war in Ukraine are expected to reach a million before the end of June . This figure, which is composed of combat-related injuries as well as deaths, reveals that Moscow is prepared to see its soldiers pay a staggeringly high price for Russia to maintain and expand its illegal occupation of Ukrainian territory.

The scale of losses since the full-scale invasion in 2022 is a direct result of Russia's “meat grinder” approach to fighting, which relies on sending waves of troops into enemy fire, sacrificing many so that a few can get through.

Vladimir Putin's strategy has allowed Russian forces to make steady – but painfully slow – advances into eastern Ukraine, but at an estimated cost of 53 casualties per square kilometre seized.

Russia is now changing the way it is fighting in Ukraine because of the high casualty rates. It is now using small, dispersed detachments because of the loss of large numbers of junior officers. Although replacements are being recruited from the ranks and quickly put through an abbreviated training, these new officers have neither the training nor the experience to command larger formations of soldiers.

Large battlefield losses in Ukraine also put more pressure on military recruitment efforts back home in Russia. In the absence of a general mobilization, which Putin has been reluctant to declare , the ministry of defense has had to use creative solutions to deal with the war's insatiable demand for manpower.

One response is to return wounded soldiers to combat duty before they have fully recovered. Some Russian soldiers reportedly have complained that they are being forced to return to the front before their medical treatments are finished. CNN reported that Ukrainian drone operators have released video footage appearing to show Russian soldiers on crutches in combat zones.