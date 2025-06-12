Breakout Alert: SEBI RA Gunjan Kumar Picks These 4 Stocks With Upside Potential

Alembic Ltd, Dodla Dairy, Intellect Design Arena, and IFB Industries have shown bullish technical patterns alongside strong financial performance, according to SEBI-registered analyst Gunjan Kumar.

Alembic

For Alembic, Kumar highlighted that the company appears undervalued and is almost debt-free.

He said Alembic's business spans pharmaceuticals, real estate, and power, and noted a steady demand for APIs and generics alongside strong real estate momentum.

He added that the company reported its highest sales in the last 13 quarters and has maintained a healthy dividend payout of 24.1%.

On the technical front, Kumar said the stock has broken out of a box/consolidation pattern, and he recommended watching above ₹120, with support at ₹109 on a closing basis.

Dodla Dairy

On Dodla Dairy, Kumar noted a breakout to all-time highs, with the company being almost debt-free.

He pointed to the strength in India's dairy sector, which is driven by rising milk production and urban demand.

The analyst added that Dodla targets 10% volume and 15% revenue growth in FY26, led by value-added products and international expansion.

According to Kumar, value-added product sales contribute 35% to revenue and are growing 21% year-on-year, improving margins.

He said the company posted its highest profit in the last 13 quarters, and that domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have been buying for the past two quarters.

Technically, he said the stock has formed a round bottom pattern breakout, and he recommended watching above ₹1,400 with support at ₹1,309 on a closing basis.

Intellect Design Arena

For Intellect Design Arena, Kumar noted another all-time high breakout, with the company being almost debt-free.

He said Intellect's digital banking, financial, and insurance software business is supported by strong SaaS growth, with revenue growing at over 40% CAGR.

Kumar added that the company reported its highest revenue, profit, and margin in the last 13 quarters, and that DIIs have been buyers for the past five quarters.

The analyst said the stock breached resistance and broke out to new highs, and should be watched above ₹1,240, with support at ₹1,144 on a closing basis.

IFB Industries

On IFB Industries, Kumar said the stock appears undervalued, and highlighted that foreign institutional investors (FIIs) increased their stake in the last quarter.

He said the company recently reported its highest revenue in 13 quarters and strongest year-on-year sales growth in 11 quarters.

According to Kumar, IFB's focus on home appliances and fine blanked auto components positions it well amid rising incomes and urbanization.

On the technical setup, Kumar noted a round bottom breakout and re-test, and advised watching above ₹1,705, with support at ₹1,519 on a closing basis.

