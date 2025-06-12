Partner Real Estate Ranked #1 In SGV, Top 3 In CA, And Top 15 Nationwide By 2025 Realtrends Rankings

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partner Real Estate has officially been named one of the top real estate teams in the nation, earning the #1 spot in San Gabriel Valley, #3 in California, #2 in the LA/SGV region, and #13 in the entire United States by the 2025 RealTrends Verified Rankings.The rankings, produced in collaboration with The Wall Street Journal and now live on RealTrends, recognize the top 1.5% of agents and teams across the U.S. based on verified residential sales data.Partner Real Estate achieved:880 residential transaction sides closed$750.68 million in verified sales volume#3 in California by Volume#4 in California by Sides#13 Nationally by Volume#36 Nationally by SidesThis milestone places Partner Real Estate in the upper echelon of high-performance teams recognized in The Thousand-RealTrends' annual list of the top agents and teams nationwide, featured by The Wall Street Journal.“Being ranked #1 in San Gabriel Valley and among the top in California and the U.S. is more than a number-it's a testament to the commitment, consistency, and systems that drive everything we do,” said Rudy Lira Kusuma , CEO of Partner Real Estate.“We're not just building a team; we're building a movement powered by results and rooted in service.”Despite ongoing challenges in the market-including elevated mortgage rates, tight inventory, and industry uncertainty-Partner Real Estate continued to grow its presence and production across the region. The firm's success is powered by its agent-first model, which includes daily coaching, full-time inside sales support, administrative infrastructure, and exclusive access to the Instant Offers Exchange (IOX) platform.In addition to high-level production, Partner Real Estate is known for its unique team culture, collaborative approach, and commitment to community-driven service. Agents are equipped with systems that eliminate the need for cold calling or door knocking, allowing them to focus on client service and conversion.“Our agents are thriving because they have the support, the tools, and the partnership to perform at their highest level,” Kusuma added.“That's what makes us the best in San Gabriel Valley-and one of the best anywhere.”About Partner Real EstatePartner Real Estate is a high-performance brokerage based in Southern California. Known for its agent-first systems, proprietary platforms, and culture of partnership, the firm helps agents and teams grow through leads, training, technology, and full-service support. Partner Real Estate is redefining the future of real estate-starting in the San Gabriel Valley.

