Call Sheet Media Announces New Script On Robert Smalls, Civil War Hero And American Legend

Robert M. Smalls - An American Hero

Script by Navy Officer and Historian Dr. Barry J. Brock Offers a Definitive and Powerful Portrayal of a Man Who Changed the Course of a Nation

- David Lautrec, Ph.D., Managing MemberHOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call Sheet Media proudly announces its acquisition of Unfathomable, a prestige historical feature chronicling the life of Robert Smalls-the formerly enslaved man whose audacious escape aboard a Confederate vessel altered the course of the Civil War and helped redefine the soul of America.Written by Dr. Barry J. Brock, a decorated U.S. Navy officer and longtime educator with ongoing Department of Defense assignments, the screenplay presents a richly layered and historically grounded account of Smalls' life. It portrays not only his legendary commandeering of the Planter, but also his evolution into a husband, father, soldier, and U.S. Congressman.Why Unfathomable stands apart:.Strategic authenticity: Dr. Brock's military experience infuses the script with rare tactical precision and dramatic realism..Historical rigor: The screenplay captures the moral and political complexity of the Civil War and Reconstruction with unflinching clarity..Lived insight: As a former director of medical operations in Kuwait and Afghanistan, and a consultant to the American Council on Education, Brock bringsa global and deeply humanist lens to Smalls' story of freedom and leadership.Set against the backdrop of America's most defining conflict, Unfathomable is both sweeping and intimate. With a voice that honors the overlooked sacrifices of Black Americans in shaping the country's destiny, the film is poised as a landmark narrative in the lineage of Glory, 12 Years a Slave, and Lincoln.Unfathomable is not just a war story-it's a personal reckoning with identity, dignity, and generational legacy. Through Smalls' eyes, the audience witnesses the brutal realities of slavery, the quiet resilience of family, and the impossible choices faced by those caught between oppression and resistance. The script balances gripping tension with moments of tenderness, making Smalls' triumph not only heroic, but profoundly human.About Call Sheet MediaCall Sheet Media is a Los Angeles-based production company dedicated to developing films that are both socially relevant and artistically elevated. With a focus on underrepresented voices and historically essential narratives, the company creates projects that inspire, inform, and endure.

