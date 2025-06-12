Australia Whiskey Market Projected to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2033
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Australia Whiskey Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2025–2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the Australian whiskey market's growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry. The Australia whiskey market size reached USD 2.0 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during 2025–2033.
Base Year: 2024
Forecast Years: 2025–2033
Historical Years: 2019–2024
Market Size in 2024: USD 2.0 billion
Market Forecast in 2033: USD 3.3 billion
Market Growth Rate 2025–2033: 5.20%
Australia Whiskey Market Overview
Australia Whiskey Market Trends and Market Drivers
Australia Whiskey Market Segmentation:
- By Product Type:
- Single Malt Whiskey
- Blended Whiskey
- Rye Whiskey
- Others
- By Quality:
- Premium
- High-End Premium
- Super Premium
- By Distribution Channel:
- Off-Trade (Retail)
- On-Trade (Bars, Restaurants)
- By Region:
- New South Wales
- Victoria
- Queensland
- South Australia
- Western Australia
- Tasmania
Australia Whiskey Market News:
- April 2024: South Australia's 23rd Street Distillery launched its first Australian Whiskey and Whiskey & Cola RTDs, marking a significant step in promoting local production in a market where 95% of whiskey is imported.
Key Highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2019–2024)
- Market Outlook (2025–2033)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Strategic Recommendations
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
