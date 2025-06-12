Australia Whiskey Market Projected to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2033

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Australia Whiskey Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2025–2033”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the Australian whiskey market's growth. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, along with a breakdown of segments within the industry. The Australia whiskey market size reached USD 2.0 billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.20% during 2025–2033.

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Years: 2025–2033

Historical Years: 2019–2024

Market Size in 2024: USD 2.0 billion

Market Forecast in 2033: USD 3.3 billion

Market Growth Rate 2025–2033: 5.20%

Australia Whiskey Market Overview

The Australian bourbon showcase is encountering noteworthy development, driven by expanding residential utilization and send out request. Buyers are appearing a developing inclination for premium and make bourbons, driving to the development of small-batch and artisanal items. Distillers are centering on high-quality fixings, imaginative maturing strategies, and territorial generation stories to cater to the advancing tastes of customers.

Australia Whiskey Market Trends and Market Drivers

Innovative headways and social impacts are forming the Australian bourbon advertise. Distillers are testing with flavors and cask wraps up propelled by Asian culinary profiles, consolidating light umami notes and intriguing flavors. Moreover, the rise of bourbon tourism and the developing intrigued in root traceability and maintainability are affecting obtaining choices, especially among millennials and urban experts.

Australia Whiskey Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Single Malt Whiskey

Blended Whiskey

Rye Whiskey

Others

By Quality:

Premium

High-End Premium

Super Premium

By Distribution Channel:

Off-Trade (Retail)

On-Trade (Bars, Restaurants)

By Region:

New South Wales

Victoria

Queensland

South Australia

Western Australia

Tasmania

Australia Whiskey Market News:

April 2024: South Australia's 23rd Street Distillery launched its first Australian Whiskey and Whiskey & Cola RTDs, marking a significant step in promoting local production in a market where 95% of whiskey is imported.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2019–2024) Market Outlook (2025–2033) COVID-19 Impact on the Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Strategic Recommendations Historical, Current and Future Market Trends Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Structure of the Market Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

