TTA Showcases Taiwanese Startups At Vivatech For 7Th Consecutive Year, Achieving 2Nd Place In The Event's Tech For Change Awards

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Theofficially opened with a strong international presence from both the public and private sectors. Distinguished guests included, Ambassador of the Taipei Representative Office in France;, Director General of Taiwan's National Science and Technology Council; and, Head of Global Partnerships & Public Affairs at Viva Technology. Representatives from key innovation agencies and startup ecosystems acrossalso joined, underscoring the growing global recognition and support for Taiwanese startups.

"AI Taiwan" Theme Highlights Taiwan's Strengths in AI, HealthTech, and Sustainability

Amid growing global interest in European market expansion, TTA's 2025 presence at VivaTech showcased Taiwan's innovation momentum in response to shifting global dynamics. The Taiwan Tech Startup Pavilion adopted the theme "AI Taiwan" , spotlighting emerging solutions in three focus areas: Artificial Intelligence, Health & Longevity, and Sustainability, Climate & Mobility .

More than half of the exhibiting teams specialize in AI, and all participating startups have integrated AI-driven applications into their technologies-reflecting Taiwan's ambition to become a global hub for applied AI innovation. Through this initiative, TTA continues to foster global collaboration under the vision of "AI industrialization and industry AI transformation," aiming to build a future where AI enriches every industry and everyday life.

Taiwan Earns Second-Most Recognitions at VivaTech's Inaugural Tech for Change Award

For the first time, VivaTech launched the "Tech for Change Award" to honor startups using technology to address pressing environmental and social challenges. Among 23 award categories -spanning climate tech, energy, health, mobility, cybersecurity, and more- Taiwanese startups received 7 recognitions across 4 categories: Health, Energy, Climate Tech, and Other , earning the second-highest number of recognitions among all countries at the event .

This outstanding performance demonstrates Taiwan's rising influence in global innovation, particularly in health innovation and green technology .

As Taiwan continues to emerge as a key player in global innovation, TTA's strategic engagements at VivaTech reaffirm its mission: bringing Taiwanese startups to the world-and global opportunities to Taiwan.

SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena